Senators Win 5th Straight Game With 5-2 Win Over Predators

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 to extend their winning streak to five games, while the Predators were unable to snap their losing streak, and have now lost their fifth game in a row. The Senators’ star players continued to put up strong numbers, and the team is finding plenty of success. On the flip side, the Predators are still struggling to get the most out of their top players.

Game Recap

The first period wasn’t very exciting. Each team recorded eight shots and failed to score a goal. The Senators thought they scored as Drake Batherson was in a battle in front of the net, but as the puck went under the pad of Juuse Saros, it was deemed to be goaltender interference. The referees took a quick look, decided the no-goal call on the ice would stand, but Senators head coach Travis Green opted to challenge the play anyway. The call stood again, and the Senators served a two-minute penalty for it.

Outside of that play, there wasn’t much momentum being developed for either team, but at the end of the first period, Brady Tkachuk worked hard until the very last moment, forcing a turnover and Shane Pinto drew a slashing call against Filip Forsberg.

The second period had a lot more action, and the Senators out-shot the Predators 22-12. Filip Forsberg opened up the scoring for the game with his 19th goal of the season on a nice move to bury it through the five-hole of Anton Forsberg. Assists on the goal came from Roman Josi and Vinnie Hinostroza.

At the mid-way point of the period, Adam Gaudette scored his 16th goal of the season to tie the game. Tim Stutzle drove hard to the net, beating the two Predators defenders, and Gaudette was able to pick up the rebound and beat Saros. Just three minutes later, Jake Sanderson danced the blue line and rifled home his fifth goal of the season through traffic to give the Senators the lead.

The Senators had another great chance at the end of the period while on the penalty kill, but Saros stood tall and turned Shane Pinto aside.

With Travis Hamonic’s holding penalty carrying over into the third, Jonathan Marchessault wasted no time, and with a pass from Ryan O’Reilly, he beat Forsberg to tie the game to score his 16th goal of the season.

Just over six minutes into the third period, Pinto won the faceoff back to Thomas Chabot, who sent the puck toward the net. After a bounce off of Gaudette’s skate, Pinto picked up the pick and beat Saros for his 11th goal of the year to recapture the lead for the Senators.

With just under six minutes to go, Bridgestone Arena erupted with displeasure. With Zachary L’Heureux in the box after an undisciplined trip, Adam Wilsby was clearly tripped on a shorthanded breakaway, and immediately after, David Perron was able to beat Saros to score his first goal with the Senators. Fans chanted “Refs, you suck!” and the Predators players were clearly upset about the missed call.

Ridly Greig sealed the game away with an empty-net goal to give the Senators a 5-2 lead and took an awkward hit from Roman Josi to do so.

Forsberg saved 26 of 28 shots and led the Senators to their fifth win in a row. Saros stopped 33 of 37 but wasn’t strong enough in the crease to steal the game for the struggling Predators, who have now lost five games in a row.

The Senators are back in action tomorrow, Feb. 4 as they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in an attempt to gain some ground in the Atlantic Division, while the Predators have a few days off, and won’t play again until they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 7.