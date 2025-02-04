NHL Rumors: Marchand, Bruins, Flyers, Canadiens, Rantanen

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is it possible the Boston Bruins choose to sell? One insider is starting to wonder about the potential of a Brad Marchand trade. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers might be offloading salary with the plan to make a huge move this summer. Are the Montreal Canadiens about to become deadline sellers? If so, who could go? Finally, will the Carolina Hurricanes offer Mikko Rantanen more than $100 million?

Friedman Is Thinking About Bruins Being Sellers

During Friday’s 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman referenced a recent article by Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic that mentioned the idea of Boston trading Brad Marchand. Saying Shinzawa has a good beat on the pulse of that organization, Friedman noted, “They’re out of the playoffs, and the thing is, like, their math isn’t great either.” He explained that the Bruins have played more games than anybody else in the race and if “Boston takes on water, I’m really going to be curious to see where this goes.”

Friedman didn’t mention who might be a suitor for Marchand, but if he becomes available, there would be plenty of interest. If the Bruins were open to retaining salary, that could burst the door wide open in terms of teams that would want to talk about a potential trade.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported, “I guess it’s a possibility that they go that route, if they completely fall back, but I would imagine it would take quite something of major significance for them to consider moving their captain.”

Could Flyers Be Gearing Up for Big Swing?

Friedman also noted that he’s thinking the Flyers might be clearing cap space to go “big-game hunting” in the offseason. They moved forwards Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee to Calgary last week in a trade. They added Andrei Kuzmenko, who has an expiring contract.

Danny Briere, Philadelphia Flyers General Manager (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman said as the Flyers turn over their roster, he didn’t think Frost and Farbee fit their long-term plans. The Flyers weren’t necessarily prepared to go to $4 million to meet what he might make in the open market. They wanted to clear space and have the flexibility to do some things. Flyers might be angling for an offer sheet.

Canadiens Losing Streak Could Mean They Become Sellers

Jean-Charles Lajoie of TVA Sports, “Last week, I suggested that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton must sell some of their assets to the highest bidder at the end of their contracts.” He added, “Sunday’s defeat in Anaheim and especially the manner of the loss convinced me: the Canadiens must sell their elements with market value.”

Lavoie mentioned that Jake Evans should be near the top of the list of tradeable assets. “He is the element that can bring in the most money between now and the trade deadline,” argues Lajoie. He adds that Joel Armia’s value is certainly less than Evans’, “but perhaps not as much as one might imagine.”

Christian Dvorak is another forward who should be traded and the best return is likely a third-round pick. He also says Michael Pezzetta will not be back next season.

Lajoie isn’t sure defenseman David Savard will be traded.

Hurricanes Need to Beat $98 Million to Keep Rantanen

Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas both spoke about the next contract for Mikko Rantanen and believed Leon Draisaitl‘s $14 million per season was a comparable. With news of the salary cap estimates, there’s not much reason for him to take less, which led Friedman to theorize the plan to get Rantanen signed.

The Hurricanes will likely take the first crack at it. Friedman explained:

“They’re going to offer more than that [$98 million] on eight years. Not more than 14, but more than 98. I say they’re going to offer on maybe a hundred somewhere around there, but they’re going to beat 98… My guess is they try to keep the AAV around 13, maybe a bit less, and they offer to defer so they can keep the AAV down. Maybe makes a bit more cash, but the AAV is kept down.”

The NHL insider thinks it will take around $100 million to get Rantanen to agree to a new deal.