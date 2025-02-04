Canadiens Will Face Tough Decisions at the Trade Deadline

The Montreal Canadiens have surprised everyone this season, sitting only six points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a game in hand. While we’ve seen a positive result so far, General Manager Kent Hughes and Executive Vice President Jeff Gorton will have some tough roster decisions in the next couple of weeks leading up to the trade deadline on March 7.

Canadiens Buyers or Sellers?

Two months ago, it was not even a question. The Canadiens were playing poorly and losing, and some even wanted head coach Martin St-Louis to be fired. After an embarrassing 9-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12, the Bleu Blanc Rouge went on a tear, winning 13 of their last 21 games, but they are now on a five-game losing streak. Does that change management’s plan?

The answer is probably no. Hughes has repeated time and again that he wants to build a winning team for years to come, and he is aware that Montreal is still a young rebuilding group. Does that mean they will be sitting in the seller’s corner? It’s tough to say, but Jake Evans and David Savard will both be heading to free agency this summer and will be in high demand at the deadline.

Career Year for Evans

Used as a bottom-six center for most of his career, Evans has stepped up big time this season, the last season of a three-year, $5.1 million deal. The 28-year-old, set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, has recorded 11 goals and 15 assists in 52 games this season – on pace to set career-highs in goals, assists, and points, all while playing a crucial role on the penalty kill.

Rumours have suggested that the Toronto native is looking for a five-year deal, which would bring him into his mid-30s. It’s also fair to assume that he will ask for more than $1.7 million a season. Evans is set to command between $3-$4 million a season. The Canadiens have a couple of prospects who could fill Evans’s role in the next couple of years, including Owen Beck and Oliver Kapanen, who could challenge Evans shortly, but management will still have a tough decision at the deadline.

What to Do With Savard?

The Habs also have a tough decision to make with David Savard, the veteran defenseman who, at 34 years old, would like to stay home to finish his career. The Alexandre Carrier trade brought in a 3rd veteran defensive presence, which could push Savard out. While Savard’s defensive contributions have been key this season, the team could get an interesting pick in return for him.

David Savard, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As of this writing, Savard is 13th in the NHL in blocked shots, and contenders will be looking for his defensive upside to boost their championship hopes, while Hughes could give a younger defenseman a chance to finish the year in Montreal. Jayden Struble, who did not play a lot before the Kaiden Guhle injury, and Logan Mailloux could get a shot to finish the season. However, the Guhle injury could also be a reason to keep the veteran.

Canadiens Trade Deadline Targets

Evans and Savard are Montreal’s two most obvious trade candidates. While Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak will also be unrestricted free agents at the end of the season, it would be surprising to see them leave. The Habs will likely try to extend Armia, while Dvorak’s value is probably very low. Dvorak could be moved if Montreal decides they want to keep Evans for the rest of the season (and beyond).

With those possible trade candidates, what should the Canadiens target? For now, they have twelve picks in the next draft – two first-round picks, two second and three third-round picks. That said, with rentals, their likely target is a prospect or more picks. Do they need them? No, but a team can never have enough depth or prospects to develop.

Finally, the future is bright in Montreal, and even though it likely won’t be a busy trade deadline for the Canadiens, Hughes and Gorton have a couple of decisions to make. While Evans and Savard are both fan favourites, their value could be surprisingly high and hard to pass on.