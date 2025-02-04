Predators’ Roman Josi: From Under-the-Radar Prospect to Franchise Games Record-Holder

On Monday, the Ottawa Senators defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2. This was the fifth straight win for the surging Senators, while the Predators suffered their fifth straight loss. Despite that, Roman Josi played his 957th career game, surpassing David Legwand as the player with the most games played in franchise history.

This is no small feat, even for a team that joined the NHL for the 1998-99 season. The Predators are still considered an under-the-radar group, playing in a city that is better known for country music, bachelorette parties, and the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Still, the team has many players who continue to make their mark in the league, including the Swiss-born Josi.

On a side note, if you are thinking about seeing an NHL game at a new location, I recommend heading to Nashville. There is a lot to see on Broadway, and the experience that the Predators provide at Bridgestone Arena is among the best in the league. Uncompensated promotion aside, here’s a look at the Predators’ longest-tenured player.

Josi’s Early Career

The native of Bern, Switzerland, was drafted by the Predators in the second round (No. 38) in 2008. Before heading to North America, he led all Swiss junior-aged players in goals (seven), assists (17), and points (24) as SC Bern won the Swiss League title in 2008-09.

He was named top defenseman at the 2009 IIHF Division I World Junior Championship, which Switzerland won. He was the youngest player on the Swiss roster and the third-youngest player overall at the 2009 IIHF World Championship. Josi played for Switzerland at the 2010 World Junior Championship and World Championship and was named to Switzerland’s team for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, though he did not play due to injury.

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After some time with the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League, Josi made his NHL debut on Nov. 11, 2011, against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena and scored his first NHL goal on Dec. 10, 2011, against the Anaheim Ducks. Josi finished fourth among NHL rookies that season with 98 blocked shots.

In 2012-13, Josi appeared in all 48 games of the lockout-shortened season and tied for third on the Predators with 13 assists. At the 2013 World Championship, Josi led all defensemen in goals (four) and points (nine). He was the first Swiss player to be named the most valuable player, best defenseman, and a tournament All-Star as Switzerland won the silver medal.

Jose’s Career Achievements

Josi has 722 points (190 goals and 532 assists) and has averaged over 24 minutes of ice time in his career and 1801 blocked shots. In 2015-16, he played in his first NHL All-Star Game – in Nashville. He was named captain of the Predators to start the 2017-18 season and led the team to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history, adding 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 22 playoff games.

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Josie was voted winner of the 2020 Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman after scoring 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists) in 69 games. He recently passed Shea Weber for the most goals by a defenseman in Predators history (167) in a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 20, 2024. He became a three-time Norris finalist in 2023-24 after being first in goals (23) and third in points (85) among defensemen. He was also first among blueliners in shots on goal (268), second in even-strength points (51), tied for second in game-winning goals (five) and tied for fourth in power-play points (33).

In all, Josi has played in four NHL All-Star Games (2016, 2019, 2020, 2022) and was named to the NHL First All-Star team three times (2020, 2022, 2024).

Will Josi Play Game 1000 in Nashville?

It is hard to imagine Jose not wearing a Predators sweater, but new teammate Steven Stamkos is proof that not all long-time organization fixtures play their entire careers with one team.

In November, General Manager Barry Trotz indicated he might make some trades but wasn’t planning on a full rebuild. Instead, the plan was to keep the team competitive while developing young talent. That meant keeping veterans like Josi, Juuse Saros, and Philip Forsberg as the team’s core.

Now in February, with the team mired in a five-game losing streak, earning a wild-card berth seems like a long shot. While the Preds aren’t likely to trade their captain, it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve done it – they traded Weber to the Montreal Canadiens for P.K. Subban in a deal that stunned the hockey community.

Josi may be difficult to move, as the 34-year-old is in the fifth year of an eight-year deal signed ahead of the 2020-21 season and carries a $9.059 million cap hit. However, with the recent news that the NHL salary cap will get a big boost in the coming years, a team desperate for a Stanley Cup, such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, may put together a package that could interest the Predators.

It’s disappointing that Switzerland is not part of the 4 Nations Face-Off, where Josi would certainly be participating. However, the 34-year-old may appreciate a couple of weeks off to prepare for the rest of the 2024-25 season and look ahead to game number 1000 in his outstanding career.