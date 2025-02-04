Flames News & Rumors: Frost, Farabee, Pelletier & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, general manager (GM) Craig Conroy made a big trade last week, acquiring Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee from the Philadelphia Flyers. In exchange, he moved out Andrei Kuzmenko, as well as Jakob Pelletier, who was very emotional afterward. Last, but not least, a new report came out further indicating that the Flames don’t plan to move Rasmus Andersson, Nazem Kadri, or MacKenzie Weegar ahead of the trade deadline.

Frost & Farabee Join the Flames

On Thursday, the Flames finally landed the centreman they’ve been looking for all season long. Morgan Frost fits into their plans in many aspects. He’s just 25 years old, can produce offensively, and is solid in his own end. His skill was on display Sunday as he scored a beauty for his first goal as a Flame in a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Farabee was also a nice add, albeit with a bit more risk. While Frost carries just a $2.1 million cap hit and is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason (RFA), Farabee’s deal pays him $5 million through the 2027-28 season. He’s having a down year offensively, but the Flames seem confident that a change in scenery will get him back on track.

Pelletier Emotional After Trade

Moving on from a player is never easy for a general manager, especially when the player is very popular in the dressing room. While trading the struggling and pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Andrei Kuzmenko didn’t come as a surprise, many were shocked to see Pelletier head out the door.

“Those two guys, especially Pelts, who’s been here right from his draft all the way through. He was emotional. I was emotional for him,” Conroy said shortly after the trade. “I know what it’s like to be sitting on that other side. It’s not easy.”

Jakob Pelletier, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Pelletier has been a part of the Flames organization since he was selected 26th overall in the 2019 Draft. He logged 61 NHL games in Calgary and opened up to Sportsnet’s Eric Francis about how difficult it was to learn he was traded.

“I was emotional. I was sad,” Pelletier admitted. “Especially when you’re playing a game and so into it, going to war with the guys and going up the ice, and in 10 seconds you’re traded. To be honest, I had no clue what to do. My head was spinning so much, and I was so confused. I could not think straight.”

The good news is that Pelletier joins an organization that is in a similar retooling stage to the Flames and must think highly of him to have pulled the trigger on this deal, indicating that he should get a good opportunity to prove himself as an everyday NHLer with the Flyers.

Flames Not Moving Out Veterans

There have been a lot of rumours surrounding a few Flames veterans, particularly defenceman Rasmus Andersson. Conroy is adamant that he has no plans to trade him ahead of this year’s trade deadline and hopes to extend him in the offseason. Nonetheless, speculation about his future continues to surface.

Nazem Kadri has also been mentioned in trade rumours, who, despite the term left on his deal, is a player many teams would love to have. Based on a new report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, however, the Flames have no plans of moving either player or another locked-up blueliner, MacKenzie Weegar.

“The Flames have told teams that Rasmus Andersson, Nazem Kadri, and MacKenzie Weegar are not available,” Friedman said. “And I know a lot of Calgary fans, like Weegar has a contract. Kadri has a contract. But a number of teams have asked about him. Andersson, as you know, is heading into the final year of his deal. And the Flames are getting more and more confident they’re going to be able to keep him. But they have told specifically the teams who have asked about those three players, we’re keeping them, we’re in the race, and they’re important to us.”

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames have just three more games before the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, the first of which is tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They’ll be back in action on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche, before their final game on Saturday in a rematch against the Kraken.