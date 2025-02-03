Wild’s Roster Depth Stepping Up Both Defensively & Offensively

The Minnesota Wild have been dealt their fair share of injuries this season, with the latest blow being the loss of Kirill Kaprizov, who’s now out due to lower body surgery. He’s not the only one injured, as Jonas Brodin and Marcus Johansson are also out. These injuries have created openings for players like Devin Shore, Ben Jones, and Liam Öhgren to crack the lineup.

All three players have stepped up throughout the season, with Öhgren having the most significant impact recently as he scored his second career NHL goal in the Wild’s win over the Montréal Canadiens on Jan. 30. However, it hasn’t been just the newer additions to the lineup making a difference, there’s been another player who’s stepped up in offense recently but has done more behind the scenes all season, and that is Marat Khusnutdinov. In this article, we’ll look at how these players are making an impact, starting with Khusnutdinov.

Khusnutdinov Silent but Making an Impact

Khusnutdinov has been getting heat this season over his lack of scoring but his presence on the fourth line has been so much more than scoring. Looking over his stats it’s clear he prioritizes his defense first with 37 hits and 29 blocks in 50 games played. On the downside he does have 24 giveaways and just two takeaways. While those numbers aren’t the greatest, the giveaways are likely a result of him trying to do more with the puck and losing control but it shows confidence.

In the Wild’s most recent win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Jan. 29, Khusnutdinov stepped up and got his team on the board first with a big goal. It was his second goal of the season and greatly needed for a team hoping to get back on a winning streak without their top scorer. Khusnutdinov has shown more confidence in the last couple of weeks, and hopefully, it continues because he’s a strong player that the Wild need to produce on the fourth line.

Öhgren Making Second Time Count

Many probably remember that Öhgren got a shot early in the season when Joel Eriksson Ek was out due to a broken nose. He didn’t have much confidence, and although he got shots on goal, he couldn’t convert on any. He stayed in the lineup for a few weeks and was sent down. However, he was recently brought back up due to the injury to Johansson, and he’s been noticeable.

While he hasn’t tallied many points, he gave his team momentum with the first goal of the game against the Canadiens, his second career NHL goal, and they went on to win the game 4-0. He appears to do better on the second or third line because he has a lot of speed, but he can also be physical on the fourth line.

Like Khusnutdinov, he also prioritizes defense when he can. In 16 games played, he’s had 13 hits, eight blocked shots, six giveaways, and four takeaways. He’s been playing with much more confidence and forcing his way into the play. The Wild will need him to continue playing like this, and eventually, he will find the back of the net more consistently.

Jones a Welcome Surprise

When the Wild first brought Jones into the lineup, he was expected to be a quick fill-in, but he’s played 26 games this season. Like Öhgren, he hasn’t recorded any points yet, but his plays have made a difference. He’s a suitable puck carrier with good hockey sense to know where to be and where to pass the puck.

Where Jones has been quite impressive has been his physicality, with his 51 hits in those games. His other defensive stats aren’t as impactful, with 11 blocked shots, nine giveaways, and two takeaways. On the offensive side his lack of points is not because of his lack of effort, he has 24 shots on goal in his 26 games. Unlike some of his other teammates, Jones is not afraid to shoot the puck, and they’ll need him to keep shooting when they put him back into the lineup.

Shore Consistent Efforts

Shore was like Jones, a welcome surprise to the lineup, and they’ve made a good pairing on the fourth line when they are both in the lineup. He was brought up to the lineup in November when injuries took over the team, but he didn’t leave. He has been sent up and down many times but only on paper for cap reasoning, and while he hasn’t played every game, he’s been on the Wild’s roster.

He’s played in 31 games this season and recently scored his first Wild goal against the Canadiens. Along with that goal, he has two assists for three total points in the season. As a fourth liner he’s known more for his physical presence than his offensive production, and his stats show that. Defensively, he has 43 hits in his 31 games, 22 blocked shots, 12 giveaways, and seven takeaways.

He’s easy to spot on the ice as he’s good with the puck and plays a very heads-up style. Hopefully, he can continue contributing to both sides of the puck as the Wild navigate this newest set of injuries.

Wild Lucky Through Injuries

The Wild have been lucky to have these guys in their lineup, especially considering the number of injuries they’ve faced this season. These players will have even more chance to show what they can do now that Ryan Hartman is likely facing a suspension. It will be interesting to see what these players can do with even more ice time as the games get more important. Hopefully, they can continue to produce at a more consistent rate.