Wolves Weekly: Ryan Suzuki Shines at AHL All-Star Game & Scott Morrow Recalled to Hurricanes

The last week of January and early February have been busy for the Chicago Wolves and the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are dealing with illness sweeping through the locker room. The Wolves are seeing some players be reassigned and/or recalled to and from Carolina. One of these players, Ryan Suzuki, made his NHL debut, played in the AHL All-Star Classic, and gained tons of frequent-flyer miles in the process over the last few days alone.

Scott Morrow will join the Hurricanes in Winnipeg for their upcoming two-game road trip. Let’s talk about it all on the latest Wolves Weekly.

Suzuki Makes NHL Debut & Shines at AHL All-Star Classic

To be in Raleigh or to be in Chicago? That is the question for Suzuki who’s seen a lot of Chicago O’Hare and Raleigh-Durham Airport over the last few days. Suzuki made his NHL debut for the Hurricanes on Jan. 30 against the Chicago Blackhawks with the team having a flu running rampant throughout the locker room. Suzuki deserved the recall as he has been playing well for the Wolves this season with six goals and 30 points in 38 games. His 30 points are tied with Bradly Nadeau and only one back of team leader Justin Robidas.

That day was a crazy one for the London, Ontario native who got the call at 2 p.m. Eastern to get to Raleigh, and fast. “I learned about 1 o’clock central time, so 2 o’clock here,” said Suzuki. “I rushed home – I was at the rink, rushed home and put a suit on. Cam Abbott, our coach, drove me to the airport and dropped me off. I got here as quick as I could. I think I had like 15 minutes maybe before warmups, it was a little different, but I’m excited to be here.”

Suzuki did play in two games for the Hurricanes, traveling to Chicago and back between his debut and the game against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 1. He did pretty well with little prep time and averaging 6:36 of ice time. Suzuki had a plus-1 rating over the two games with no shots on goal.

It was not a bad emergency effort from someone who had to travel a good bit and play with limited practice. The 23-year-old, who has been battling for the last six seasons to get here, now has an experience he will never forget. “I’m sure it’ll really sink in tonight, maybe even tomorrow,” said Suzuki. “But I’m just excited, I checked my phone and got a bunch of messages, so I’m thinking about all the people that helped me get here. It’ll be nice to be able to thank a lot of people.”

Ryan Suzuki, Chicago Wolves (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

That was not the only thing going on for Suzuki as he also made his way to California to take part in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. He took part in the skills competition Sunday night (Feb. 2) to help the Eastern Conference win 19-13 over the Western Conference. Suzuki took part in the Silvercrest Pass & Score, Upper Deck Breakaway Relay, and Inglasco Puck Control Relay.

In the four games for the Central Division during Monday night’s (Feb.3) All-Star Classic games, Suzuki had a solid night overall. While the Central Division won the championship in a shootout over the Atlantic Division 2-1, he had three assists over the four games with two shots on goal. He had his first assist in the 4-2 loss in their second game against the North Division. However, Suzuki did have two assists in the 5-2 win over the Pacific Division to make the championship game. In Games 1 and 4 (both against the Atlantic), he combined for one shot. Despite the bookend of games, Suzuki had a great showing in Coachella Valley representing the Wolves and Central Division.

Scott Morrow Recalled

Rookie defenseman Scott Morrow has been on a stellar, otherworldly run for the Wolves this season with 10 goals and 29 points in 41 games. Morrow has also recorded two hat tricks this season already for the Wolves, has a 9.8% shooting percentage, and leads the Wolves in shots with 102 despite being a defenseman. Morrow is fourth on the team in points, has a plus-2 rating, and has recorded 35 penalty minutes (second on the team behind Yanick Turcotte’s 61.) Fun fact: Turcotte’s 61 penalty minutes have been achieved in six games.

Morrow was supposed to be at the AHL All-Star Classic with Suzuki but was scratched before the weekend started. Some thought he was going straight to Carolina but turns out he was just going to meet the Hurricanes in Winnipeg since he was already in California. Monday afternoon saw Morrow get officially recalled to the Hurricanes while Riley Stillman was reassigned to the Wolves.

While it is unclear why the Hurricanes recalled Morrow, it is probably due to the illness going through the room and there’s a good chance he could see ice time soon. He will not be making his debut for the Hurricanes like Suzuki because he appeared in two games with the Hurricanes last season, with his NHL debut coming against the St. Louis Blues on April 12.

Bring on the Jets

The Hurricanes (32-17-4) two-game Western road trip begins Tuesday, Feb. 4 when they take on the Jets (36-14-3). Puck drop between two of the league’s top-five teams is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern. Carolina is coming off a loss on Feb. 1 to the Kings.