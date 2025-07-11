Chicago Wolves Release 2025-26 Schedule Ahead of Their 32nd AHL Season

On July 10, the American Hockey League (AHL) announced its schedule for the 2025-26 season, the league’s 90th, a noteworthy milestone for the highest minor league system in North America. The Chicago Wolves will enter their 32nd season in the league, looking to capture their sixth championship in franchise history. There are some familiar teams and some returning guests on their 72-game slate, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Familiar & Returning Faces in 2025-26

The Wolves begin their season on the road against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 11, with their home opener the following Saturday (Oct. 18) against rival Rockford IceHogs. The Wolves will take on the IceHogs 12 times next season, as well as the Milwaukee Admirals. They’ll also take on the Wild and Grand Rapids Griffins 10 times each, and the Manitoba Moose and the Texas Stars eight times each. The Central Division alone will take up 60 of the Wolves’ 72 regular-season games, or 83.3% of the season. The other 12 will be split between home and away games against the other three teams.

The Wolves are slated to take on the North Division Cleveland Monsters four times next season, two at home in Allstate Arena and two in Cleveland. The first two games against the Monsters will take place on Nov. 15-16 in Chicago, followed by games on Jan. 21-22 in Cleveland. While the two teams are in different divisions, these are always must-watch events.

Chicago Wolves 2025-26 Schedule

One familiar opponent is the 2024-25 Pacific Division Champions, the Colorado Eagles, whom the Wolves haven’t faced since the 2018-19 season. The first set of games will take place on Feb. 6-7 in Loveland, Colorado, followed by games the following weekend on Feb. 14-15 at Allstate Arena. Could this be a preview of the Western Conference side of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs?

The Wolves will also face the Toronto Marlies of the North Division for the first time since 2021-22. The Marlies will travel to Allstate Arena for their first two-game set on Nov. 1-2, while the Wolves will travel to Toronto for the back-to-back set on Feb. 28 and March 1.

Wolves President of Business Operations, Jon Sata, stated after the schedule release, “We’re excited to get back on the ice this fall to build on last season’s momentum. Our schedule release means that hockey season is right around the corner. We have a lot of fun in store for our fans in the upcoming campaign, with more details to come. It’s nice to have Toronto, Colorado, and Cleveland on the schedule in addition to our steady dose of division play. The Wolves are looking forward to a great season ahead!”

The Wolves are hoping to make back-to-back Calder Cup Playoff appearances under head coach Cam Abbott in his second year behind the bench. Abbott and his staff coached the Wolves to a 37-31-4-0 record last season, finishing with 78 points and fourth in the Central Division. They, however, lost to the IceHogs in the three-game First-Round series.

Wolves captain Josiah Slavin, brother of Carolina Hurricanes’ Jaccob Slavin, has this to say about the schedule release: “It’s definitely exciting the schedule is out. It just reminds you of everything that’s going to happen this year. It’s exciting to see how close it’s getting, and I’m sure we’re all excited to get back on the ice together and play as a team.”

The Wolves will try to build off of last season’s run that saw their younger players lead the way and take another step forward. It’ll be a long road ahead, but one the players are looking forward to.

Mission: Win 6th Franchise Championship in 2025-26

The Wolves’ last Calder Cup title was in 2021-22. However, with stability and another season under Abbott, the Wolves should make a deep run. The AHL’s 90th season will be one to watch. For the Wolves, the mission is simple: win their sixth championship in franchise history, and second in the 2020s.