4 Teams That Should Be Sellers at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

The 2025 Trade Deadline is about a month away, and with the 4 Nations Face-Off break approaching, we’re seeing a clear divide between teams looking to buy and teams looking to sell. A recent example is the San Jose Sharks trading Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick.

Given how competitive the league has been this season, there aren’t many obvious sellers. However, as the deadline nears, here are four teams I believe should consider selling.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have already made moves ahead of the trade deadline, shipping Taylor Hall to the Carolina Hurricanes in a three-team deal that also sent Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche to Carolina. With their focus on acquiring draft capital, the Blackhawks are in a prime position to continue adding assets. They already hold 10 picks in the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry Draft, including two first rounders and two second rounders, and could further improve their future at the deadline.

Ryan Donato, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One player who could draw interest as a rental is Ryan Donato. Set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the season and carries an affordable $2 million cap hit, making him an attractive option for contenders. A team like the Winnipeg Jets, in need of a third-line center, could be a strong fit. The Avalanche, looking for depth down the middle, might also take a look at Donato as the deadline approaches.

Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks should focus on accumulating more draft capital to complement their already impressive pool of young talent. Up front, they have forwards Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, and Cutter Gauthier while their blue line features rising stars such as Olen Zellweger, Pavel Mintyukov, Jackson LaCombe, and Drew Helleson. They also recently added Beckett Sennecke, selecting him third overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Although the Ducks hold 10 picks in the 2025 Draft, they only have one selection in each of the first two rounds. While acquiring multiple early-round picks isn’t a necessity, it would certainly help their rebuild.

Two players stand out as potential trade chips. Goaltender John Gibson, who carries a $6.4 million cap hit with two years remaining on his contract after this season, could draw interest—though Anaheim would likely need to retain some salary to make a deal possible.

Another trade candidate is Robby Fabbri, who could be a valuable rental for a contender seeking wing depth. Set to become an UFA after this season, Fabbri carries a $4 million cap hit. While not as affordable as Donato, he remains a moveable asset, and I expect him to be dealt by the deadline.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have already started selling assets, securing a first-round pick in return for their latest move on Friday. General manager Mike Grier has done an outstanding job managing the team’s rebuild, and the Sharks will look to clear even more cap space than their current $12.2 million. They currently hold 10 picks in the 2025 Draft, including two first rounders and one second rounder, but adding more early-round selections should be a priority.

One player Grier could look to move is Nico Sturm, who is set to become an UFA after this season. With an affordable $2 million cap hit on his expiring contract, Sturm could draw interest from contenders looking to strengthen their center depth at the deadline.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have already made a notable move, sending Joel Farabee to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2028 seventh-round pick. While the trade freed up some cap space, the Flyers still have an opportunity to add more draft capital or young talent to help retool around Matvei Michkov. With seven picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 Draft, they are well-positioned to take multiple approaches at the deadline.

One potential trade candidate is Rasmus Ristolainen. With two years remaining on his contract after this season and a $5.5 million cap hit, the Flyers would likely need to retain some salary to make trading him possible. Another name to watch is Kuzmenko. While it’s unlikely, Philadelphia could flip him at the deadline, as he’s set to become an UFA after this season with the same $5.5 million cap hit. If the right offer comes along, the Flyers should consider moving him.

Each of these teams has a prime opportunity to improve their future by selling off key pieces for draft picks, prospects, and young NHL-ready players. What do you think? Did I miss any teams that could be sellers at the deadline?