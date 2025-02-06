Projected Lineups for Utah vs Blue Jackets – 2/6/25

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz

Dylan Guenther — Barrett Hayton — Michael Carcone

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Crouse goes in for Maccelli, a forward.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Cole Sillinger

James van Riemsdyk — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson

Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report:

Werenski, who will play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, returns after missing one game with an upper-body injury. He replaces Johnson, a defenseman.

