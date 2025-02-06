Projected Lineups for Utah vs Blue Jackets – 2/6/25

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (22-22-9) at BLUE JACKETS (26-21-7)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz
Dylan Guenther — Barrett Hayton — Michael Carcone
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Crouse goes in for Maccelli, a forward.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Cole Sillinger
James van Riemsdyk — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Johnson
Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report:
Werenski, who will play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, returns after missing one game with an upper-body injury. He replaces Johnson, a defenseman.
