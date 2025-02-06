3 Utah HC Players Who Could Be Traded at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

On Feb. 4, forward Dylan Guenther’s three-point night in his return to the lineup after nearly a month helped the Utah Hockey Club (22-22-9) end its five-game losing streak against the Philadelphia Flyers. However, the team’s streaky play, battles with the injury bug, and tie for a league-low in home-ice wins seem like it will prevent them from making the playoffs in its inaugural season. Utah currently sits six points out of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

With the 2025 Trade Deadline rapidly approaching on March 7, if Utah is in a position to be sellers, here are three players that the team could look to ship out.

Lawson Crouse

Forward Lawson Crouse was a fan favorite in Arizona: He and forward Clayton Keller were tied for the longest-tenured Coyotes at eight seasons each. However, the 27-year-old is on pace to post his lowest point total since the 2020-21 season. In 52 games, he has mustered seven goals and four assists for 11 points.

In Utah’s latest game, he was a healthy scratch, marking the first game Crouse had missed all season. Some may say the decision was warranted after he recorded one point in his last 13 games with a minus-5 rating. The Florida Panthers’ 2015 first-round selection holds an on-ice goal differential of minus-15 (the fourth-worst on Utah).

Andre Tourigny on scratching Crouse:



“I will say it like he told me, I made my bed and I have to sleep where I made my bed.”



“Crouse is an important player for us. He’s a great player for us, a great leader, a guy I like a lot. But, it is what it is. It’s a coaching decision.” — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) February 4, 2025

Known for putting up 20-plus-goals seasons, which he has accomplished the past three campaigns, Crouse isn’t projected to finish anywhere near that. A 9.1 shooting percentage (his lowest since 2020-21) and a more-than-two-minute decrease in average time on ice (ATOI) since last season have hurt his goal-scoring production.

Lawson Crouse, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Furthermore, forwards Nick Bjugstad, Matias Maccelli, and Crouse were arguably the Coyotes’ best line in their last season in the desert. Crouse and Maccelli posted career-high single-season point totals, while Bjugstad posted a 40-point season for the third time in his 13-year career. Despite a great 2023-24 season, relocation to Utah has the trio on down campaigns comparitively.

Crouse, whose name has been thrown around at prior trade deadlines, provides a need for any playoff team: A 6-foot-4, 214-pounder who has shown the ability to play a 200-foot game. At his best, he can be a physical presence who can play on both special team units.

With three years remaining on his $4.3 million average annual value deal, this may hinder which Cup-contending teams can afford Crouse’s cap hit. Although the announced a salary cap increase over the next three seasons may help Utah move on from him.

Overall, Crouse’s loyalties to the Coyotes won’t be forgotten, but a change of scenery (again) may be the best fit for him. This way, Utah can expand on its expanding $15 million in cap space come free agency this summer.

Ian Cole

When Utah inked veteran defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year, $3.1 million contract, the move added playoff experience and leadership to a developing d-core. So far, the 35-year-old is one of two defensemen to play in all 53 games of the team’s season. He leads Utah in blocked shots and logs over 20 minutes of ATOI.

“Ian is a proven winner and a true professional on and off the ice,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said after signing Cole. “He has a great work ethic and is an excellent role model for our younger players. We’re thrilled to have him signed to our organization.”

Cole has checked all the boxes so far in Utah. While he doesn’t provide much offense, he is a physical competitor in his own zone. He is also a reliable penalty killer when he isn’t in the penalty box. The St. Louis Blues’ 2007 first-round pick has appeared in 11 postseasons, making the playoffs the past 10 seasons. Therefore, the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder will be a vital asset to any playoff team in search of a deep playoff run.

Forward Alex Kerfoot is in the last year of his $3.5 million deal. The team’s Swiss Army Knife has played on Utah’s first, second, third, and fourth line this season. Along with forward Kevin Stenlund, the 30-year-old are head coach André Tourigny’s go-to penalty killers and defensive-zone faceoff specialists.

Kerfoot has recorded points at even strength, shorthanded, and on the man advantage this season. His 22 takeaways are currently tied for the team’s best. The 5-foot-11, 186-pounder has proven he can play in any situation. His six-year playoff span from 2017 to 2023 provides experience to any team needing a do-it-all player.

Therefore, while Utah and its fans are hoping to be buyers next month, the way the team is trending, these three players could be out the door.