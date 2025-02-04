Projected Lineups for Utah vs Flyers – 2/4/25

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (23-25-6) at UTAH (21-22-9)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny

Anthony Richard — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Scott Laughton — Rodrigo Abols — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Jacob Gaucher — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Erik Johnson — Emil Andrae

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

Deslauriers will play for the first time since Nov. 9. He had been on injured reserve because of an upper-body injury sustained during practice Dec. 4. … Flyers coach John Tortorella said Kuzmenko and Pelletier remain in Calgary because of visa issues, but said, “if they get here, they’re playing.” The forwards were acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan. 30.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan

Dylan Guenther — Barrett Hayton — Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Lawson Crouse

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Guenther returns after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury.

