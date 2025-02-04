Projected Lineups for Utah vs Flyers – 2/4/25

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (23-25-6) at UTAH (21-22-9)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Anthony Richard — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton — Rodrigo Abols — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Jacob Gaucher — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Erik Johnson — Emil Andrae
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
Deslauriers will play for the first time since Nov. 9. He had been on injured reserve because of an upper-body injury sustained during practice Dec. 4. … Flyers coach John Tortorella said Kuzmenko and Pelletier remain in Calgary because of visa issues, but said, “if they get here, they’re playing.” The forwards were acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan. 30.
Latest for THW:
- 4 Teams That Should Be Sellers at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline
- NHL Rumors: Marchand, Bruins, Flyers, Canadiens, Rantanen
- Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Avalanche- 2/2/25
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan
Dylan Guenther — Barrett Hayton — Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki, Lawson Crouse
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Guenther returns after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 2-1 Loss to Blues
- Blues Snap 4-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Utah
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Utah HC – 2/2/25