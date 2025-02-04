Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Flames – 2/4/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Calgary Flames tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (31-19-2) at FLAMES (26-19-7)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Matt Murray
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Philippe Myers, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Mitch Marner (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)
Status report
Marner will be a game-time decision; the forward did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate after missing practice Monday because of maintenance. … Domi is expected to skate on the top line if Marner cannot play. …Ekman-Larsson also will be a game-time decision after leaving a 4-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil — Morgan Frost — Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar
Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Clark Bishop, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Barrie is expected to return in place of Miromanov, a defenseman.
