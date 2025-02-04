Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Flames – 2/4/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Calgary Flames tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAPLE LEAFS (31-19-2) at FLAMES (26-19-7)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll
Matt Murray

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Philippe Myers, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Mitch Marner (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Status report

Marner will be a game-time decision; the forward did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate after missing practice Monday because of maintenance. … Domi is expected to skate on the top line if Marner cannot play. …Ekman-Larsson also will be a game-time decision after leaving a 4-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil — Morgan Frost — Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar
Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar

Scratched: Clark Bishop, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Barrie is expected to return in place of Miromanov, a defenseman.

