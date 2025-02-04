Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Avalanche – 2/4/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (31-21-2) at CANUCKS (23-18-11)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin — Casey Mittelstadt — Juuso Parssinen
Miles Wood — Jack Drury — Ross Colton
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Oliver Kylington
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Wedgewood, a goalie, is not with the team but could join the Avalanche for the conclusion of a three-game road trip that ends with back-to-back games at the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and Friday. … Kylington, a defenseman, was activated off injured reserve Monday after missing 31 games with an upper-body injury.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Filip Chytil — Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander — Pius Suter — Linus Karlsson
Drew O’Connor — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort — Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson — Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Carson Soucy, Victor Mancini
Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed)
Status report
Hughes skated with coaches before the main group Tuesday but left before the full morning skate started; the defenseman will miss a second consecutive game. … Soucy, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.
