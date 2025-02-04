Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Avalanche – 2/4/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (31-21-2) at CANUCKS (23-18-11)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin — Casey Mittelstadt — Juuso Parssinen

Miles Wood — Jack Drury — Ross Colton

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Wedgewood, a goalie, is not with the team but could join the Avalanche for the conclusion of a three-game road trip that ends with back-to-back games at the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and Friday. … Kylington, a defenseman, was activated off injured reserve Monday after missing 31 games with an upper-body injury.

Latest for THW:

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — Filip Chytil — Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander — Pius Suter — Linus Karlsson

Drew O’Connor — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort — Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson — Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Carson Soucy, Victor Mancini

Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed)

Status report

Hughes skated with coaches before the main group Tuesday but left before the full morning skate started; the defenseman will miss a second consecutive game. … Soucy, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.

Latest for THW: