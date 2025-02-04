Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Kraken – 2/4/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KHN, KONG

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Vladimir Tarasenko

Christian Fischer — Joe Veleno — Jonathan Berggren

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte, William Lagesson, Dominik Shine

Injured: J.T. Compher (upper body)

Status report

Eberle skated with his teammates wearing a red non-contact jersey and participated in drills during the Kraken morning skate Tuesday; it was the first time the forward was on the ice for a practice with Seattle since he was injured Nov. 14. … Evans, a defenseman, was also wearing a red non-contact jersey and is continuing to work his way back from an upper-body injury sustained in a 6-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 28.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura — Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Ales Stezka

Scratched: None

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)

Status report

