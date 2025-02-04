Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Kraken – 2/4/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (27-21-5) at KRAKEN (23-28-3)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KHN, KONG
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Vladimir Tarasenko
Christian Fischer — Joe Veleno — Jonathan Berggren
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte, William Lagesson, Dominik Shine
Injured: J.T. Compher (upper body)
Status report
Eberle skated with his teammates wearing a red non-contact jersey and participated in drills during the Kraken morning skate Tuesday; it was the first time the forward was on the ice for a practice with Seattle since he was injured Nov. 14. … Evans, a defenseman, was also wearing a red non-contact jersey and is continuing to work his way back from an upper-body injury sustained in a 6-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 28.
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura — Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Ales Stezka
Scratched: None
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)
Status report
