Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Stars – 2/4/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (34-17-1) at DUCKS (22-24-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1 (JIP), SN
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip), Mavrik Bourque (face)
Status report
Bourque will not play after the forward was struck by the puck at 12:37 of the third period in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday; Bourque attended the Stars morning skate Tuesday, but did not take line rushes. … Heiskanen had knee surgery Tuesday; the defenseman is month to month.
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: None
Status report
Terry is expected to return after missing a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday with an illness; he took part in the Ducks optional morning skate Tuesday after missing practice Monday.
