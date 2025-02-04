Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Stars – 2/4/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (34-17-1) at DUCKS (22-24-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1 (JIP), SN

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip), Mavrik Bourque (face)

Status report

Bourque will not play after the forward was struck by the puck at 12:37 of the third period in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday; Bourque attended the Stars morning skate Tuesday, but did not take line rushes. … Heiskanen had knee surgery Tuesday; the defenseman is month to month.

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: None

Status report

Terry is expected to return after missing a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday with an illness; he took part in the Ducks optional morning skate Tuesday after missing practice Monday.

