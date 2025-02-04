Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Sharks – 2/4/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the San Jose Sharks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (24-23-5) at SHARKS (15-33-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Josh Anderson
Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Jayden Struble — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Owen Beck, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate on Tuesday
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund — Andrew Poturalski — Will Smith
Collin Graf — Luke Kunin — Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom — Colin White — Walker Duehr
Jake Walman — Henry Thrun
Mario Ferraro — Jack Thompson
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Timothy Liljegren
Alexandar Georgiev
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)
Status report:
The Sharks conducted an optional morning skate. … Graf, a forward, and Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, each was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday and will play. … Toffoli will be a game-time decision with a lower-body injury; the forward played 18:07 in a 6-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Vanecek will dress as the backup after being activated off injured reserve Friday and recalled from an AHL conditioning stint Sunday; San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said Vanecek would start at least once before the Four Nations Face-Off break, which begins Monday. … Poturalski was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday and will make his Sharks debut.