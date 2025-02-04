Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Sharks – 2/4/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the San Jose Sharks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (24-23-5) at SHARKS (15-33-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Josh Anderson

Patrik Laine — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Owen Beck, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate on Tuesday

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund — Andrew Poturalski — Will Smith

Collin Graf — Luke Kunin — Barclay Goodrow

Carl Grundstrom — Colin White — Walker Duehr

Jake Walman — Henry Thrun

Mario Ferraro — Jack Thompson

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Timothy Liljegren

Alexandar Georgiev

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)

Status report:

The Sharks conducted an optional morning skate. … Graf, a forward, and Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, each was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday and will play. … Toffoli will be a game-time decision with a lower-body injury; the forward played 18:07 in a 6-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Vanecek will dress as the backup after being activated off injured reserve Friday and recalled from an AHL conditioning stint Sunday; San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said Vanecek would start at least once before the Four Nations Face-Off break, which begins Monday. … Poturalski was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday and will make his Sharks debut.