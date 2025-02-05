Penguins’ Matt Grzelcyk Playing in 500th Career Game

Winning and losing as a team is one of the most important aspects of any sport. Win or lose, however, teammates will always acknowledge and celebrate a players’ individual milestone. As the Pittsburgh Penguins gear up for their clash with the New Jersey Devils, Penguins’ defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is gearing up to play in the 500th game of his NHL career.

The Charlestown, Massachusetts native was selected 85th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins from the United States National Team Development Program in the United States Hockey League. What is ironic about the situation is the fact he was not only taken by his hometown Bruins, but his 500th NHL game will come in the same building he was drafted in – Consol Energy Center, renamed to PPG Paints Arena the same season he made his NHL debut.

After spending four seasons at Boston University, Grzelcyk made his anticipated NHL debut on Dec. 14, 2016 against his current team. He played two games with the Bruins that season on back-to-back days, but ultimately spent the entire season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League.

Matt Grzelcyk, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 2017-18 season saw him earn a permanent spot with the big club, and his time with the Bruins was nothing short of spectacular defensively. Though his point production was low – and to be expected as more of a defensive defenseman – he still managed to have 15 or more points in seven of eight seasons spent in Boston. In total, Grzelcyk tallied 25 goals and 135 points. The more impressive stat of his during that time? He was a plus-137.

After signing a one-year deal with the Penguins worth $2.75 million on July 1, Grzelcyk is having his best season in terms of point production as he reached new highs in assists (26) and points (27). Not to mention, his 10 power-play assists has show he can be lethal on the man advantage. Suiting up in all 54 games this season, his 55th game of the season will see him reach that well-earned 500th career game.

Congratulations to Matt Grzelcyk on an incredible accomplishment!