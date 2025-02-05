Lightning Win 4-3 to Snap Senators’ 5-Game Win Streak

Brandon Hagel’s goal midway through the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and led the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators, snapping their five-game winning streak.

Despite being outshot 10-1 in the game’s opening ten minutes, the Senators struck first when Michael Amadio poked home a loose puck on the power play to give them the lead and their 42nd power-play goal of the season.

Luke Glendenning evened the score in what turned out to be a flurry of scoring in the first half of the second period. Nikita Kucherov gave the Lightning a brief lead with a power-play goal, but Claude Giroux scored two minutes later to even the score.

With his helper on the Giroux goal, Thomas Chabot recorded his 218th career assist to surpass Chris Phillips for the third-most by a defenseman in Senators history.

Hagel gave the Lightning the lead early in the third period when he snapped a wrist shot past Linus Ullmark, taking advantage of a 3-on-2 rush into the Senators’ end. Ryan McDonagh, who had just finished serving a penalty for tripping, chased a puck shot down into the Senators’ end and flipped a shot into the empty net.

Seconds later, Drake Batherson was allowed to skate virtually unchallenged into the Lightning end and wristed a shot past goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to bring the Senators back to within a goal, but that was as close as they would get.

Ullmark made his return to the crease for the first time since he faced the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 22. In 23 games this season, the Swedish goaltender has a 12-7-2 record, with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .915% save percentage.

The two teams will square off again on Thursday (Feb. 6) at Amalie Arena.