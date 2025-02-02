Anaheim Ducks Are Finally Clicking

Tuesday night’s hard-fought 6-4 win over the Seattle Kraken marked the third straight for the Anaheim Ducks, and the third game in a row where the team scored five or more goals.

Related: Ducks Soar Past Kraken, Earn 6-4 Win

The Ducks have been hit-or-miss this season and entered their current win streak with an 18-23-6 record. Reports of a poor locker room culture, consistent healthy scratches of their young players, and injuries to their best performers have all plagued the team this season, leading to less-than-ideal outcomes. However, as of late, something finally seems to be clicking on the ice — what’s working?

Ducks’ Discipline & Penalty Killing

Across their last three games, the Ducks have only taken 26 penalty minutes and have been keeping themselves noticeably disciplined. A cleaner style of play and less time in the box has allowed the team to maintain control of the puck and keep their best players on the ice. Their penalty kill has also been impressive lately. In their recent wins, the Ducks only allowed one power-play goal for the opposing team thanks to a consistent first penalty kill unit of Jansen Harkins, Alex Killorn, Brian Dumoulin, and Radko Gudas. These heavy hitters are able to clear the puck, check hard, and keep other teams’ offenses at bay, even with the man advantage. If the Ducks can continue to stay disciplined and composed as they have been, continuing their hot streak will come easily.

Anaheim Capitalizes on Offensive Chances

Anaheim has been taking – and keeping – control of the puck much more often as of late. In their most recent game against the Seattle Kraken, the Ducks won the faceoff 40% of the time and boasted just 11 giveaways. Having 23 shots on goal, with six of those being converted, aided in their win. The team produced an even more dominant performance over the Nashville Predators, where they won the faceoff 53.3% of the time and had the game’s only power-play goal. They totaled 35 shots on goal in that game, with five of them going in. The Ducks played fairly evenly against the Pittsburgh Penguins to start their win streak, tallying 34 shots on goal to Pittsburgh’s 42 and capitalizing on 11 takeaways. They were noticeably in control and in their offensive zone a majority of the game and were able to use that to their advantage to take the decisive 5-1 win. The team is now 20-0-2 when scoring three or more goals, making those offensive opportunities all the more important.

Ducks’ Defense & Goaltending

The Ducks’ defense has a major size advantage, with six out of seven defenders standing at six feet and 200 pounds or higher. Players like Gudas, Dumoulin, and Jacob Trouba are highly physical and check often, which has become a major advantage for the team. They tallied 49 hits across their last three games – physicality seems to be their modus operandi.

Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The team’s goaltending tandem is another notable advantage for the Ducks. John Gibson and Lukas Dostal tend to alternate their starts, as they are both solid in net. Even when the team falls short offensively, their netminding stands strong and keeps other teams’ offensive looks from crossing the goal line. Dostal has a .908 save percentage (SV%) so far this season, while Gibson boasts a SV% of .914. The pair stopped a collective 98 shots on goal from the opposition to aid the Ducks’ wins and keep their performance hot.

McTavish & Others Finding Their Groove

Perhaps the most notable element of the Ducks’ stellar offensive performance is the fact that players are finally finding their groove and using their puck skills successfully. Perhaps the most prolific star on the team lately is forward Mason McTavish. McTavish has scored in all three of the Ducks’ wins, with all of them being multi-point games for him. He has found the back of the net five times and is looking visibly more confident both on and off the ice. Harkins, a newer member of the Ducks’ squad, recorded a multi-point night against the Predators, tallying one goal and one assist. A line of Frank Vatrano-Ryan Strome-Troy Terry has been showing up night after night and producing consistently. The second-line trio totaled nine points in three games and is finding much-needed offensive chemistry. Veteran forward Alex Killorn also added a two-goal game under his belt recently, only adding to the team’s increasing offensive abilities.

Keeping the rest of the season in line with the team’s current performance will boost morale both in the locker room and among fans. The Ducks currently stand a mere eight points out of a wild card playoff spot, so with a little luck and a whole lot of top-tier hockey, they could even find themselves in a position that hasn’t been seen in years. While the Ducks fell to the Calgary Flames on Thursday night, they continue their hunt for a win tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.