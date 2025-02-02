Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Kraken – 2/2/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (25-19-7) at KRAKEN (23-27-3)

9 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil — Morgan Frost — Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg — Clark Bishop — Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar

Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)

Status report

Calgary did not hold a morning skate after a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura — Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Ales Stezka

Scratched: Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)

Status report

Seattle held an optional morning skate. … Olofsson, a defenseman, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, and Seattle coach Dan Bylsma called the lineup a “game-time decision.” Dunn, Larsson, Oleksiak, Montour, Mahura, and Fleury were all full participants in practice on Saturday. … Evans, a defenseman, remains day to day with an upper-body injury.

