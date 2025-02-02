Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Kraken – 2/2/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (25-19-7) at KRAKEN (23-27-3)
9 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil — Morgan Frost — Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg — Clark Bishop — Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar
Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)
Status report
Calgary did not hold a morning skate after a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura — Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Ales Stezka
Scratched: Gustav Olofsson
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)
Status report
Seattle held an optional morning skate. … Olofsson, a defenseman, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, and Seattle coach Dan Bylsma called the lineup a “game-time decision.” Dunn, Larsson, Oleksiak, Montour, Mahura, and Fleury were all full participants in practice on Saturday. … Evans, a defenseman, remains day to day with an upper-body injury.
