Montreal Victoire Defeat New York Sirens 2-1

The Montreal Victoire traveled to Prudential Center to face off against the New York Sirens. This was the last game in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) before their international break. The Victoire were able to come away with a 2-1 win.

This win gives the Victoire a stronger lead in the standings with 28 total points while the Sirens stay in third with 20.

Game Recap

Fifteen minutes into the first, the first bit of action began. Allyson Simpson had to sit for a boarding call and the Victoire went on their first power play of the game. The Sirens killed the penalty without allowing Montreal to take a single shot in these two minutes. At the end of the first, the two teams remained scoreless.

34 seconds into the second, that statement was no longer true. Abby Boreen sent a pass to Marie-Philip Poulin in the middle of the ice. She skated up on a 1-on-3 breakaway. She faked out Jessie Eldridge and Ella Shelton who tried to pressure her, skating past the two of them. She was able to get up towards the goal and send a shot past Kayle Osborne.

Four minutes later, she was able to repeat this success. Once again, it was thanks to Boreen and Poulin. She passed to Poulin, who was fresh off a line change. She sped up to the net and ripped a shot into the top of the net.

With six minutes left to go in the second, Poulin laid a massive hit on Jade Downie-Landry. She immediately went down the tunnel to receive medical attention. The referees determined Poulin would be dealt a five-minute major for charging. Despite the Sirens’ five-minute extra player advantage, they were unable to score. The second closed with a 2-0 score in favor of Montreal.

Ann-Renée Desbiens, Montreal Victoire (Photo by /PWHL)

Six minutes to go in the game, Sarah Fillier skated up towards Ann-Renee Desbiens’ net. She passed the puck over to Simpson, who was able to score the first goal of her PWHL career. The Sirens were within one. They received another chance to tie it up when Lina Ljungblom was sent to the box for hooking. They were unable to score on the extra woman advantage, and the Victoire left New York with a 2-1 victory.

After the Break

The Sirens will be back on Feb. 12 when they host the Boston Fleet. The Victoire will be back home on Saturday, Feb. 15, when they host the Sirens.