Islanders Should Pursue Brock Boeser Trade After J.T. Miller Fallout

The big domino on the trade board fell this week in Vancouver. The Vancouver Canucks, after months of speculation, traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers. It was only a matter of time before they moved either Miller or Elias Pettersson and the Canucks decided to trade the older skater of the two to end the ongoing saga.

Related: Romanov’s Strong Play Could Complicate the Islanders’ Salary Cap Situation

This trade leaves the Canucks with some options. They can still contend this season and not only make a push for the playoffs but set themselves up for a deep playoff run which was reflected in their subsequent trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for Marcus Pettersson. Likewise, they can sell more if the season is a lost cause to either retool on the fly or start a rebuild around Quinn Hughes and a younger team.

The player to watch if the Canucks choose the latter route is Brock Boeser who is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the season. He will get a great return at the trade deadline and teams like the Islanders will want to add him to their top six.

Why the Miller Trade Directly Impacts Boeser

The Canucks chose to trade him over Pettersson but it’s worth noting that Miller was a more valuable part of their roster. Specifically, taking him out of the lineup hurt more. Pettersson without question is the more talented skater with a higher upside and at 26, he is entering his prime. That said, he’s a unique skater who needs the right skaters to play alongside him to unlock his play.

Miller on the other hand played with more effort and showed up when the Canucks needed him. On top of that, he worked well alongside the other forwards on the Canucks, especially Boeser. Miller is a well-rounded forward and he would provide Boeser open looks on the wing, allowing the two to connect for a lot of goals.

Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, and Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

If the Canucks traded Pettersson, they wouldn’t have been inclined to move anyone else. Moving Miller meanwhile does open up a path for them to move Boeser. the two skaters were often on the same line and if Boeser struggles in a re-aligned forward unit, the Canucks will look to trade him while his value is still high.

Lamoriello’s Love For Scoring

Islanders general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello is tough to predict and considering he rarely addresses the public, he has the fans and media members alike always guessing what his next move might be. There is one tendency from his past that is a predictor of what he might do next, it’s that he loves to add scoring to the lineup.

According to Lamoriello, there can never be enough scoring in the lineup. It’s why he acquired Kyle Palmieri at the 2021 Trade Deadline. It’s also the reason he traded for Bo Horvat during the 2023 All-Star Break. It’s also the reason he signed Anthony Duclair in the 2024 offseason. Even when the Islanders have scorers, there can always be another two or three added to take the offense to the next level.

Boeser plays the wing and not the center position that Lamoriello desires but he’s the type of player he’ll want to add to the roster. Boeser has a great shot, which helped him score 40 goals last season and open up the offense. He’s a great fit with what the Islanders already have.

Islanders Can Use a Winger Like Boeser

A few weeks back, the Islanders looked like a team riddled with issues and poised to finish the season near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. Now, they look like a team with minimal weaknesses. They have won seven games in a row and are suddenly in the wild card hunt. A big move can put this team into the playoffs and more importantly, set them up for a playoff run.

The Islanders already have great defense and elite goaltending. It’s why they allow only 2.82 goals per game and have allowed only nine goals in the last seven games. The offense however still needs that extra jolt. It’s a top-heavy group and while the depth skaters have stepped up lately, they need a top-six scorer to help round out the lineup.

Adding Boeser would do that. He can play on the Brock Nelson or the Horvat line while firing shots on the net from the wing. Moreover, a playmaker like Mathew Barzal can create scoring chances on the opposite wing and allow him to score on the rush and find shots with great play in the offensive zone. The offense has struggled this season but Boeser would turn it into a strength down the stretch.

The Asking Price For Boeser

It’s hard to gauge what the return for Boeser will be considering Miller received an underwhelming return but other star scorers received at least three big pieces. It’s also worth noting that the Canucks will likely trade him right before the trade deadline while it’s a seller’s market.

That said, the Islanders will probably part with two big pieces to land a player of Boeser’s caliber. A pick in the first round is probably the first big piece Lamoriello will need to move and the other is a top prospect. It’s unlikely that the top prospect will be 2024 first-round selection Cole Eiserman but the Islanders might give up Quinn Finley or Danny Nelson, two skaters with a high upside.

Boeser is a rental and could leave in the offseason but he’s worth adding to the offense. If Lamoriello can extend him after the trade, then the deal suddenly looks like a win for the long run as well. It’s hard to say whether Boeser is good enough to be a core part of the roster but if his skills work well with Barzal, Horvat, and the other top six skaters, he will be worth a significant contract.