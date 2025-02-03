Oilers’ Deadline Dilemma: Should Matt Savoie Be Traded?

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Edmonton Oilers have a handful of important decisions to make as they prepare for what they hope will be another long run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In terms of trades, there’s no question that the Oilers will be busy ahead of the March 7 deadline. Although the team only made two deals ahead of last season’s cut-off, Edmonton could be much busier this time around as they aim to claim the Stanley Cup after falling one win short last campaign. Additions on the blue line will surely be the Oilers’ focus, as creating more depth within their lineup would not only make the team more difficult to play against but would also give them options were the injury bug to strike. Acquiring a depth forward or two would benefit Edmonton as well, especially so if they’re able to bring in experienced players capable of skating in various roles – much like the addition of Adam Henrique did last season.

While swinging deals to improve their roster would be great for the Oilers, there’s one major issue lingering in the shadows – the organization is suffering from a serious lack of assets and trade capital. Holding no first-round draft selections ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft and only four choices in this year’s event, moving picks for players will be a challenge unless Edmonton dips into its pool of 2026 and 2027 selections. Moreover, the team doesn’t boast a cupboard stocked with high-end prospects, as the Oilers’ success in recent years has forced them to select players without immediate NHL potential.

There is, however, one asset that Edmonton could consider trading. But, doing so could prove to be a massive mistake.

The Risk of Trading Matt Savoie

Matt Savoie is, without question, the Oilers’ most significant asset ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Acquired this past offseason from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Ryan McLeod and Ty Tullio, the ninth-overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft is in the midst of an impressive rookie season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors. Through his first 40 contests of the campaign, he had scored 12 goals and 19 assists for a total of 31 points – a mark that stood as the second-best total on his team. On pace for more than 50 points this season and named an AHL All-Star, it’s clear that the 21-year-old holds the potential to become an impact player at the NHL level, which is why trading him ahead of the coming trade deadline could prove to be a decision the Oilers come to regret.

Although he’s yet to play an NHL game with the Oilers, Savoie’s first season in Edmonton’s organization has been a strong one. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

On one hand, any deal involving Savoie would likely afford Edmonton the asset value needed to acquire whatever player they set their sights on. Succeeding in his first professional season and with a track record of success, virtually any NHL franchise would welcome a player of Savoie’s skill into their organization based on his raw talent and potential. But, on the other hand, if the Oilers hope to be a consistently successful team, they’ll need to begin developing young talent from within – much like the Pittsburgh Penguins did which helped lead them to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. Prior to trading for Savoie, it could be easily argued that Edmonton’s pool of prospects was amongst the worst in the NHL. Sure, they selected Sam O’Reilly in the 2024 NHL Draft and have others such as Beau Akey and Shane Lachance progressing steadily, but none of which are locks to one day skate at the NHL level – while Savoie already has.

Will He Stay, or Will He Go?

Edmonton is facing a deadline dilemma when it comes to Savoie and his future, as trade conversations with other franchises will almost certainly revolve around the St. Albert, Alberta, native. Since the Oilers’ window to win is now, it would be difficult for the team to move players off of their current roster without taking a step back – however, moving on from him would also significantly mortgage the future and weaken their cupboard of prospects. Essentially, they find themselves in a lose-lose situation, as keeping him could hamper the team’s chances at winning a Stanley Cup while moving him could impair their long-term success and sustainability.

It will be intriguing to see which route the Oilers take with Savoie come the trade deadline, as either decision will give Edmonton’s fanbase a glaring insight into management’s current mindset, focus, and belief in their team.