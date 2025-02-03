NHL Rumors: Marner, Maple Leafs, Boeser, Jets, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors, is Mitch Marner‘s deal becoming somewhat of a wildcard situation in Toronto? One scribe believes Marner’s camp could ask for more money than Auston Matthews is getting. Meanwhile, are the Winnipeg Jets interested in Brock Boeser? Finally, the Ottawa Senators are believed to be actively still searching for help in trades. Who do they have their eyes on?

Could Marner’s Cap Hit Eclipse Matthews’?

With the NHL salary cap projected to rise significantly over the next few seasons, Mitch Marner’s upcoming contract negotiations could take an interesting turn. According to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, will likely factor in these future increases when determining his client’s value. They could potentially push for a higher percentage of the cap than his current deal. If they did, it would exceed what Auston Matthews is making.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner Celebrate a Goal (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Siegel writes:

Marner’s current deal represented 13.37 percent of the cap when it was signed in 2019. Were Marner to draw the same percentage on next season’s $95.5 million cap, he would be due a cap hit of $12.77 million. But what if Ferris, knowing the cap is slated to rise significantly in the season after that (and the one after that), seeks a larger percentage — say, 14 percent? That would have Marner drawing $13.37 million on the cap in Year 1, eclipsing Matthews slightly. source – ‘Are Maple Leafs too top-heavy? Could Marner’s next deal exceed Matthews’? Monday Morning Leafs Report’ – Jonas Siegel – The Athletic – 02/03/2025

If Marner’s camp pushes for a higher cap hit than Matthews (which might be realistic based on how the cap is rising), would the Leafs balk at that? Siegel points out that the Colorado Avalanche reportedly refused to let Mikko Rantanen’s contract exceed Nathan MacKinnon’s, and Toronto could take a similar approach.

“An already fascinating situation grows more interesting,” writes Siegel.

Would the Winnipeg Jets Like a Crack At Brock Boeser?

Murat Ates of the Athletic listed off a handful of potential trade targets for the Winnipeg Jets ahead of the deadline. Among them was Vancouver Canucks pending UFA Brock Boeser. The Jets almost drafted Boeser before taking Kyle Connor, that’s how much they liked him. Ates writes:

It makes loads of sense to me that the Jets would still be interested in Boeser, whether on the trade market right now or as an unrestricted free agent this summer. I don’t view his no-trade list as a concern, either, given my understanding of Boeser’s relationships with Jets management. source – ‘Winnipeg Jets trade targets: Which top forwards would be that elusive perfect fit?’ – Murat Ates – The Athletic – 01/30/2025

Senators Still Looking for a Trade, Not Found Right Fit

Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch reports that Senators general manager Steve Staios continues to look for a trade partner, and time is running out with other teams beginning to make moves ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Garrioch writes:

Steve Staios, the Senators’ president of hockey operations and general manager, has scoured the league for another forward and depth on defence, but hasn’t been able to find the right fit or isn’t willing to pay that price. source – Clock ticking on Ottawa Senators with NHL trade deadline set for March 7′ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 02/01/2025

Garrioch notes that the status of David Perron is and will play a factor in what the Senators do. He also notes that Staios has shown interest in Ryan Donato of the Chicago Blackhawks and Brandon Tanev of the Seattle Kraken. “Donato is the kind of player the Senators would be interested in,” a league executive said. “He could help them.”