Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Utah HC – 2/2/25

The St. Louis Blues visit the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (23-25-4) at UTAH (21-21-9)

7:00 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph

Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Alexandre Texier

Philip Broberg — Cam Fowler

Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nathan Walker

Injured: Colton Parayko (illness), Nick Leddy (lower body), Torey Krug (ankle)

Status report

Neither team skated Sunday morning… Thomas left practice early on Saturday with an illness and is a game-time decision… Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said Parayko, a defenseman, was “not good enough to practice” on Saturday. “[He was] a little bit better, hopefully he’ll be able to go [on Sunday].”

Latest for THW:

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters from Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss vs Columbus.

Latest for THW: