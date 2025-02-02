Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Utah HC – 2/2/25

The St. Louis Blues visit the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (23-25-4) at UTAH (21-21-9)
7:00 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Alexandre Texier
Philip Broberg — Cam Fowler
Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nathan Walker
Injured: Colton Parayko (illness), Nick Leddy (lower body), Torey Krug (ankle)
Status report
Neither team skated Sunday morning… Thomas left practice early on Saturday with an illness and is a game-time decision… Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said Parayko, a defenseman, was “not good enough to practice” on Saturday. “[He was] a little bit better, hopefully he’ll be able to go [on Sunday].”
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters from Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss vs Columbus.
