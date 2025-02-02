Kings Takeaways: Snap Losing Streak & Scoring Slump With 4-2 Win Over Hurricanes

If you’re aware of the insane blockbuster trade that went down in the NBA last night, then you would know that the Los Angeles Kings snapping their four-game losing streak and two-game goalless streak against one of the best teams in the NHL is not the topic of conversation for sports fans in Los Angeles right now. Luka Doncic is a Los Angeles Laker and while that has created enough buzz for Angelenos, the Kings’ first win in 10 days has only added to that.

Heading into yesterday’s game, the Kings hadn’t scored a goal in eight straight periods. Before that, scoring more than two goals in a game proved difficult. It’s been a rough month for the Kings who have had a difficult time getting results despite playing well most nights, but on the first day of February, the Kings turned the table around and got back into the win column handing the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-2 loss to end their dreadful five-game road trip.

“Just a great game, effort, you know team up and down the lineup. It’s the only way you are going to come in here at the end of the trip and beat a good, good team like we did, it really takes the whole crew,” said head coach Jim Hiller postgame.

Goals Were Scored (Finally)

You know it was bad when one of the key takeaways from the game was solely the fact that goals were scored. Well, it’s been a while since the Kings have seen one and not only was it beginning to feel like they weren’t ever going to score one again, it looked like the team was starting to believe that. Sticking to the program has been the message inside the locker room over this tough stretch. Continue to try and do the right things and the goals will come eventually.

You would think that in a goal-scoring drought like this, the one to break through would be some garbage goal in front of the net that took multiple whacks to find the back of the net. Instead, the Kings scored some really nice goals and they were thanks to some very skilled individual plays. The Kings didn’t generate offense the way they liked to. It wasn’t shots from the point with players crashing the net that worked for the Kings against the Hurricanes but instead, goals generated off the rush.

Generating offense from the point hasn’t worked for the Kings lately and it didn’t against the Hurricanes either. The important thing is that this time they were able to find other ways to score and a lot of that had to do with a certain player taking over and showing what we have been waiting to see from him all season.

Kevin Fiala potted two filthy goals back-to-back. He spoke after the Kings’ loss to the Red Wings not more than a few days ago about how much more confident he is in the way he’s playing right now. That confidence burst yesterday with two unbelievable individual efforts.

A Night of Breaking Slumps

Not only did the Kings participate in adding to the scoreboard but two players who have been struggling to find offense all season were able to contribute when the group needed it the most. Trevor Moore and Phillip Danualt are two players who are expected to make a fair bit of offensive contributions for the Kings but it just hasn’t gone their way this season.

Danault collected just his fifth goal of the season yesterday but boy was it a nice one. He took advantage of a turnover and let one rip short-side from the bottom of the left circle. It was a wicked shot that tied the game up at one with two minutes left in the first period.

“That one felt good to have and obviously the confidence for the whole team I think it sparks everyone,” said Danault.

Moore’s lack of offensive production and more specifically goal scoring has been the more concerning one. After leading the team in goals last season with 30, Moore has just seven goals on the season through 41 games played. Moore went 14 games without a goal before beating Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen to give the Kings their first lead of the game in the second period. It has not been the way Moore or the Kings were hoping this season to go but the only thing they can do is hope that yesterday’s goal is something he can build off of.

“It’s been a while, got injured and then coming back I hadn’t found the net so you know just feel’s good to see one go in,” said Moore.

“Everybody on the bench felt so happy for both of them, Mooresy in particular because it had been such a long time and Phil made a great play on that one as well,” said Hiller.

Prime Kuemper Has Returned

Darcy Kuemper’s Arizona Coyote days were some of his best in the NHL. He put that team on his back for a few seasons posting some incredible numbers and even getting them to the playoffs during the bubble. It seems as if the Kings have gotten that version of Kuemper so far this season. To say he’s been great would be an understatement. Only once since he returned from injury in early December has Kuemper allowed more than three goals in a game. Out of those 18 games, Kuemper has only suffered four regulation losses with three of them coming in the past two weeks during the Kings’ rough stretch.

Night after night Kuemper has given the Kings a chance to win and not only that but there have been times when he’s been the reason for a win. It would be hard to imagine where the Kings would be right now if they hadn’t been getting above-average goaltending, especially with how hard it is for them to score goals.

Kuemper continued to do what he has done all season against the Hurricanes making crucial saves in the first and third periods. Kuemper stopped 26 of 28 shots for a .929 save percentage. He stood on his head against the Panthers making 36 saves, but his team couldn’t help him on the other side of the rink. This time the Kings were able to get the win for their goaltender.

“Darce has been outstanding for us, he gives us a chance to win every single night. Some key saves at the right time, yea I mean I could speak about Darce the whole night,” said Danault.

“Yeah I think Darce has been awesome, Ritter has been awesome, you know they give us a chance in every game which is all you can really ask for,” said Moore.

Now, the Kings finally get the opportunity to get back home for three straight games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The Kings host the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, and Anaheim Ducks and there’s lots of potential to pick up some crucial points and get back on track.