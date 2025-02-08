Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Bruins – 2/8/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Victor Olofsson

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Jonas Rondbjerg — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Tanner Pearson (undisclosed), Raphael Lavoie (illness)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic – Matthew Poitras – Justin Brazeau

Cole Koepke – John Beecher – Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan — Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Parker Wotherspoon, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Status report

Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, is expected to remain out until after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

