Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Bruins – 2/8/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-17-6) at BRUINS (27-23-6)
3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Victor Olofsson
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Jonas Rondbjerg — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Tanner Pearson (undisclosed), Raphael Lavoie (illness)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic – Matthew Poitras – Justin Brazeau
Cole Koepke – John Beecher – Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan — Brandon Carlo
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Parker Wotherspoon, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee)
Status report
Hampus Lindholm, a defenseman, is expected to remain out until after the 4 Nations Face-Off.
