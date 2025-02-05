Trevor Connelly’s Future with Golden Knights Could Be in Play at Trade Deadline

Trade deadline season has already begun with the shocking trades between teams making blockbuster swings left and right. Whether it be Mikko Rantanen heading east to the Carolina Hurricanes or the Vancouver Caucks shipping J.T. Miller back to the team that drafted him, the New York Rangers.

There’s already been a flurry of trades, and the trade deadline isn’t until March 7. On the West Coast, general manager Kelly McCrimmon and the Vegas Golden Knights have yet to make any moves despite the outside noise. They did sign Brandon Saad, whose contract was terminated by the St. Louis Blues, but trade-wise, the Golden Knights have been quiet.

Related: Golden Knights’ Pavel Dorofeyev Blossoming in Breakout Season

When looking back on what McCrimmon has done with the team in the past, he’s apt to trade away prospects and first-round picks, as well as anything to win beyond the regular season. David Edstrom, Zach Dean, and others are prospects he’s dealt to acquire players such as Tomáš Hertl, Ivan Barbashev, and Noah Hanifin.

With an obvious pattern, McCrimmon could look to deal Trevor Connelly, who was selected 19th overall at the 2024 NHL Draft. Connelly is known for his past behavior, which included posting a Snapchat image showing a friend standing in front of building blocks arranged in the shape of a swastika.

Connelly was also accused of making a racial slur in 2021. After an investigation, his suspension was lifted, and he has since disputed making any racial slurs.

While that could make it challenging to acquire a win-now player in a package for Connelly, it’s not inherently impossible.

A Deeper Dive Into Trevor Connelly’s Season at Providence College

The Providence Friars have been one of the best college hockey teams in the country this season, ranking seventh in the latest United States College Hockey Organization (USCHO) rankings. Connelly hasn’t had a stellar season with the Friars, but it hasn’t been a total disappointment.

This season, Connelly has three goals and 11 points in 15 games. While many expected the talented skater to perform at the collegiate level, he’s still developing, as he’s still only 18.

“Vegas has traded away almost every first-round pick it’s made. Connelly, who was the 19th pick last summer, would be a more complicated deal due to his background, but there would be a market. He’s a high-end skater with a high skill level although his freshman season at Providence hasn’t been as prolific as some would have hoped. He’s a potential middle-six winger in the NHL (from ‘NHL trade deadline 2025: 7 top prospects who could be on the move,’ The Athletic, 2/2/25).

Trevor Connelly, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While on the other side of the country, director of player development Wil Nichol has played a substantial role in helping Connelly with tidbits here and there as he continues to grow.

“He’s a genuinely good kid,” Nichol said. “All the things that we value in Vegas in terms of character, he does things now because he wants to do them. He feels good when helping others.”

“He always gives me different helpers and pointers that I always go through during the week and look for in my next game,” Connelly said.

Providence will likely earn a bid into the NCAA college hockey tournament, which could see Connelly on the big stage in the near future.

Kelly McCrimmon’s Past Hints at Potential Move

Many around the league don’t like what McCrimmon and the Golden Knights have done when using long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to their advantage, but it’s worked for them so far. Based on McCrimmon’s history, it’s likely that’ll continue, as well as his past moves at the trade deadline, which hints at a Connelly trade.

Last season, they dealt Edstrom in a package that revolved around Hertl, which was at the very last minute of the deadline. The year before, they acquired Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues for Dean, who was also their first-round pick the season before.

It even goes back to the Jack Eichel trade when they parted ways with Peyton Krebs, who was drafted the season before in the first round, so clearly, this won’t be McCrimmon’s first rodeo.

Trevor Connelly, Tri-City Storm (Tri-City Storm/USHL)

The Golden Knights have only drafted eight players in the past two drafts, so they don’t have a lot of room to work with regarding trading prospects. They also have no first-round picks until 2027, but they have second-round picks for the next three consecutive seasons.

McCrimmon will have another kick at the can this trade deadline, and Connelly could very well be used to acquire a win-now player, but only time will tell.

March 7 Trade Deadline Closing In

With teams seemingly rushing to make deals happen, it’ll be quite the busy trade deadline come March 7. The Golden Knights and McCrimmon are coming off one of the worst months in team history and, despite that, see themselves tied for first place with the Edmonton Oilers. Sin City could welcome multiple new players/prospects this trade deadline as McCrimmon puts the finishing touches on the puzzle.