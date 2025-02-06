Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Devils – 2/6/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Victor Olofsson

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Jonas Rondbjerg — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Tanner Pearson (undisclosed), Raphael Lavoie (illness)

Status report

Rondbjerg is expected to play after he was a healthy scratch for three games. … Pearson will miss his second straight game, and no update was provided on the forward after the morning skate.

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jonas Siegenthaler (undisclosed)

Status report

Nemec was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Siegenthaler, a defenseman, will see a specialist to further diagnose his injury, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. … Hischier skated on his own, but the center will not return to the lineup until sometime after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

