Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Devils – 2/6/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-17-6) at DEVILS (30-19-6)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Victor Olofsson
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Jonas Rondbjerg — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Tanner Pearson (undisclosed), Raphael Lavoie (illness)
Status report
Rondbjerg is expected to play after he was a healthy scratch for three games. … Pearson will miss his second straight game, and no update was provided on the forward after the morning skate.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Brett Pesce — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jonas Siegenthaler (undisclosed)
Status report
Nemec was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Siegenthaler, a defenseman, will see a specialist to further diagnose his injury, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. … Hischier skated on his own, but the center will not return to the lineup until sometime after the 4 Nations Face-Off.
