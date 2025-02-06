Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Devils – 2/6/25

by

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-17-6) at DEVILS (30-19-6)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Victor Olofsson
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Jonas Rondbjerg — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Tanner Pearson (undisclosed), Raphael Lavoie (illness)

Status report

Rondbjerg is expected to play after he was a healthy scratch for three games. … Pearson will miss his second straight game, and no update was provided on the forward after the morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Brett Pesce — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec

Nico Daws
Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jonas Siegenthaler (undisclosed)

Status report

Nemec was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Siegenthaler, a defenseman, will see a specialist to further diagnose his injury, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. … Hischier skated on his own, but the center will not return to the lineup until sometime after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner