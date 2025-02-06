Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Blues – 2/6/25

The Florida Panthers take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (32-20-3) at BLUES (24-25-5)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

Samoskevich will return after missing the past three games due to illness and replace Gadjovich, a forward.

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter — Philip Broberg

Nick Leddy — Justin Faulk

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Mackenzie MacEachern

Injured: Alexandre Texier (illness), Tyler Tucker (upper body)

Status report

MacEachern, a forward, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will take warmups in case Joseph, who missed a 3-2 overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers due to illness, can’t play.

