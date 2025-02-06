Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Blues – 2/6/25

by

The Florida Panthers take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (32-20-3) at BLUES (24-25-5)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

Samoskevich will return after missing the past three games due to illness and replace Gadjovich, a forward.

Latest for THW:

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter — Philip Broberg
Nick Leddy — Justin Faulk

Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Mackenzie MacEachern

Injured: Alexandre Texier (illness), Tyler Tucker (upper body)

Status report

MacEachern, a forward, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will take warmups in case Joseph, who missed a 3-2 overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers due to illness, can’t play.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner