Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Blues – 2/6/25

The Florida Panthers take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (32-20-3) at BLUES (24-25-5)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status report
Samoskevich will return after missing the past three games due to illness and replace Gadjovich, a forward.
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter — Philip Broberg
Nick Leddy — Justin Faulk
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Mackenzie MacEachern
Injured: Alexandre Texier (illness), Tyler Tucker (upper body)
Status report
MacEachern, a forward, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will take warmups in case Joseph, who missed a 3-2 overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers due to illness, can’t play.
