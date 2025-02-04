Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Blues – 2/4/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (32-16-4) at BLUES (24-25-4)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Viktor Arvidsson — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm — John Klingberg
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Noah Philp, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
The Oilers held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Ekholm is probable after missing a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday with an illness and would replace Stecher, a defenseman.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Players Who Were Snubbed From Oilers’ Quarter Century Team
- Oilers Pundit Speaks Truth About Evan Bouchard’s Lacklustre Defence
- Oilers’ Deadline Dilemma: Should Matt Savoie Be Traded?
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Alexandre Texier
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Nick Leddy
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nathan Walker
Injured: Colton Parayko (illness), Nick Leddy (lower body), Torey Krug (ankle)
Status report
Leddy will return after being out since Oct. 15 with a lower-body injury. … Tucker, a defenseman, briefly skated in the morning but left and was ruled out Tuesday and doubtful for Thursday. … Joseph, a forward, is doubtful and will be replaced by Walker, who was a healthy scratch Sunday for a 2-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club.
Latest for THW:
- Blues Snap 4-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Utah
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Utah HC – 2/2/25
- Blues Won’t Make Noise in 2025 Playoffs If They Sneak In