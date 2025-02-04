Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Blues – 2/4/25

by

The Edmonton Oilers take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (32-16-4) at BLUES (24-25-4)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Viktor Arvidsson — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm — John Klingberg
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Noah Philp, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Ekholm is probable after missing a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday with an illness and would replace Stecher, a defenseman. 

Latest for THW:

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Alexandre Texier

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nathan Walker

Injured: Colton Parayko (illness), Nick Leddy (lower body), Torey Krug (ankle)

Status report

Leddy will return after being out since Oct. 15 with a lower-body injury. … Tucker, a defenseman, briefly skated in the morning but left and was ruled out Tuesday and doubtful for Thursday. … Joseph, a forward, is doubtful and will be replaced by Walker, who was a healthy scratch Sunday for a 2-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner