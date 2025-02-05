McDavid’s 3 Points Lead Oilers to 3-2 Overtime Victory Over Blues

The Edmonton Oilers travelled to St. Louis to battle the Blues on Tuesday (Feb. 4). This game saw the Oilers defeat the Blues 3-2 in overtime. Despite the low score, this was a fast-paced, entertaining game with some quality scoring chances, and great goaltending at both ends. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The opening period was largely dominated by the road team. Edmonton had sustained offensive zone time throughout the period, and some quality chances. Despite that, this game remained scoreless after one. Jordan Binnington was by far the busier goaltender, stopping all 13 shots he faced. Stuart Skinner stopped the only three shots he faced, including one point-blank opportunity.

Edmonton opened the scoring on the power play 5:50 into the second period. Connor McDavid received an Evan Bouchard pass and was able to walk in and rip a shot over the glove of the Blues’ netminder for his 22nd goal of the season. The Blues pushed back, but Skinner came up with some big saves, including a breakaway stop to maintain Edmonton’s 1-0 lead. The shots were 13-13 in the middle frame, with the Oilers having a 26-16 shot advantage overall.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

St. Louis tied the game with a power-play marker of their own. Former Oiler Dylan Holloway threw the puck on net, and on the ensuing scramble in front, Jordan Kyrou found the bouncing puck and jammed it into the net for his 23rd goal of the season. Then, the Blues took the lead 8:58 into the third period. Robert Thomas found Colton Parayko for a wide-open one-timer and he made no mistake for his 12th of the season.

Then, the Oilers tied the game at two with just over two minutes remaining on Leon Draisaitl’s league-leading 37th goal of the season. McDavid’s cross-seem pass was one-timed by Draisaitl from the right faceoff dot. Just like that, this game headed to overtime.

In extra time, Connor Brown won the game for Edmonton on a beautiful set-up by McDavid. The Oilers’ captain dangled into the zone and set up Brown for the one-timer to seal the victory. Both goaltenders were solid in this one as Skinner made 20 saves on 22 shots for a .909 save percentage (SV%) in the victory. At the other end, Binnington stopped 35 of 38 shots for a .921 SV% in defeat.

It’s a short turnaround for the Oilers as they continue their mini two-game road trip on Wednesday (Feb. 5) against the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, the Blues continue their three-game homestand on Thursday (Feb. 6) against the Florida Panthers. These two teams will conclude their three-game season series on April 9 in Edmonton.