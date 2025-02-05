Nylander’s Hat Trick Helps Lead Maple Leafs Past Flames in 6-3 Victory

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), the Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Calgary Flames looking to pick up a win. The Maple Leafs won their last game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Feb. 1) by a score of 4-3, while the Flames defeated the Seattle Kraken on Sunday (Feb. 2) by a score of 3-2.

The goaltending matchup was Joseph Woll for the Maple Leafs and rookie sensation Dustin Wolf for the Calgary Flames. The Maple Leafs were able to pick up an impressive 6-3 victory, so here’s how the game went.

Game Recap

The first period was uneventful, with just one goal coming from the Flames to take a 1-0 lead into the second period, as Matt Coronato potted his 14th goal of the season with assists from Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The second period was much more eventful and the Maple Leafs bounced back a little bit, getting goals from William Nylander and John Tavares to take a 2-1 lead. It didn’t last long though, as Yegor Sharangovich tied the game 2-2 just over two minutes later. Bobby McMann answered back just over six minutes later to give the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead. Nylander notched his second of the game late in the period to give the Maple Leafs a 4-2 lead heading into the third period.

The third period was eventful as well, with the Maple Leafs starting well taking a 5-2 lead with a goal from Matthew Knies. The Flames answered back with Joel Farabee’s first as a Flame making the game 5-3, looking to make a late-game comeback, but Nylander nabbed his third goal of the game sealing a 6-3 victory for the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs and Flames are both back in action on Thursday (Feb. 6) with the Maple Leafs facing the Seattle Kraken and the Flames facing the Colorado Avalanche.

