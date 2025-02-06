Devils Place Nico Hischier on IR, Call Up Simon Nemec

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier sustained an upper-body injury against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 25. He was deemed week-to-week, but today the Devils shared an update on his status. They have placed him on injured reserve.

Hischier has been a solid force for the Devils this season. He has played in 51 games and earned 43 points via 24 goals and 19 assists. He plays center on the second line, averaging about 20 minutes of total ice time (TOI) this season.

#NEWS: We have placed C Nico Hischier on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 25.

We have recalled D Simon Nemec from Utica (AHL). He will join the team for today’s morning skate. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 6, 2025

Simon Nemec was also called up today from the Utica Comets, the Devils’ American Hockey League (AHL) team. Jonas Siegenthaler left the game in the first period on Feb. 4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He did not return and the rest of the defense stepped up to the plate. As fans await an update on Siegenthaler’s injury status, Nemec has been called up to play defense in his stead.

Nemec played in nine games for the Devils earlier this season, recording one point from one assist. For the Comets, he has played in 32 games and recorded 22 points via five goals and 17 assists.

Even though Hischier and Siegenthaler will be missing some time, the Devils only have two more games until a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. This will afford these two players the time and rest they need, without missing too many games.

The Devils are getting ready to take on the Vegas Golden Knights later this evening, Feb. 6.