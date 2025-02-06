Kraken’s Oliver Bjorkstrand Set to Play in His 600th NHL Game

As the Seattle Kraken get ready to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night, Oliver Bjorkstrand is preparing to play his 600th NHL game.

Bjorkstrand was selected in the third round of the 2013 Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets and first touched NHL ice in the 2015-16 season with the team, but only played 12 games. He played another 26 games in 2016-17 before playing his first full NHL season in 2017-18. Through seven NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets, he scored 234 points (111 goals and 123 assists).

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

During the offseason of 2022, Bjorkstrand was traded to the Kraken for a third and fourth-round pick in the 2023 Draft. In his first season with the Kraken, he played 81 regular-season games, scoring 20 goals and 45 points and 14 playoff games, scoring four goals and eight points. The Kraken fell to the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Last season, he played all 82 games, recording 59 points (20 goals and 59 assists), and in 54 games this season, he has 34 points (15 goals and 19 assists). Bjorkstrand ranks fourth on the team in points. Bjorkstrand has been a vital part of the Kraken roster since he arrived in Seattle. He consistently hits the scoresheet to stay on top of the team leaderboard. He is currently playing right wing on the second line alongside Eeli Tolvanen and Chandler Stephenson.

Congratulations to Oliver Bjorkstrand on his 600th NHL game.