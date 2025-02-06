NHL Rumors: Crosby, Penguins, Hughes, Canucks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t provide much of an update on the injury status of Sidney Crosby. Will he play in the 4 Nations Tournament? Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have to decide on Quinn Hughes’ status for the tournament, and they signed Marcus Pettersson to a new contract. Finally, why did Ty Emberson switch agents while in the middle of a contract negotiation with the Edmonton Oilers?

Crosby’s Status for 4 Nations Tournament Unclear

Sidney Crosby skated on his own Thursday but didn’t practice with the Penguins. Chris Johnston said that Crosby is seeking evaluations on his injury and whether playing would push things. The fact he’s back and skating is a good sign.

There is some belief that Crosby’s situation is a bit different because, well, he’s Crosby. Second, the Penguins aren’t exactly a playoff contender, and risking an injury and missing games for the Penguins if things get worse doesn’t precisely change their team’s status. If the Penguins weren’t seven points out of a wild-card spot, they might approach things differently.

Will Quinn Hughes Play at 4 Nations?

Quinn Hughes won’t travel with the Canucks to San Jose, and will miss his third straight game. The first game of 4 Nations Face-Off for Team USA is in one week, and it’s not clear if the Canucks will be keeping him out or if they’ll allow him to play.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Head coach Rick Tocchet said that Hughes wants to play in games for the Canucks, but the coach is forcing his captain to rest. That kind of prognosis seems to suggest it would be better for Hughes not to push things, but it might be hard to convince him not to play if he thinks he can go.

Tocchet was asked how much Hughes playing with the Canucks might affect his status with Team USA. Tocchet said:” It depends on how close (he) is to playing on Saturday. That’s really what it comes down to. But yeah, we’re going to have to have a hard, long look at this. Like every player, you’re concerned about safety and health and all that stuff.”

There is a sense that the Canucks need to protect Hughes from himself.

Team USA is starting plan for life without Hughes and Jake Sanderson might be a name the team looks to as a replacement.

Latest on Marcus Pettersson’s Extension, Drew O’Connor News

The Canucks didn’t waste time getting defenseman Marcus Pettersson signed to an extension. The Canucks wanted this deal done immediately, and they were keen to lock him in.

The Canucks are also going to attempt to sign Drew O’Connor to an extension, and it is believed the Canucks out-maneuvered a couple of other teams to get O’Connor in the deal. Elliotte Friedman reported in his 32 Thoughts column, “The Canucks outwrestled Western rivals Edmonton and Vegas (among others) for Drew O’Connor and will attempt to extend him, too.”

If the Oilers were in on O’Connor, that suggests the team is looking for depth forwards at the trade deadline.

Ty Emberson Switches Agents

Defenseman Ty Emberson has changed agents, which is an interesting development as the player was working on a contract extension with the Oilers. Emberson said in January that he wants to stay in Edmonton and that his old agent had said something about talks already happening. His move to Barlett either hints things weren’t coming along as hoped.

This isn’t to suggest a deal isn’t close, but that the player would switch agencies during negotiations is intriguing.