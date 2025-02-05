Insider: Maple Leafs Among Teams in on Coveted Center Trade Talk

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Calgary Flames aren’t done trying to make moves, and they’ve had an eye on Dylan Cozens — a right-shot center — for some time. However, there is a slight issue. Other teams are interested in Cozens as well and the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly among them.

Trade Interest in Dylan Cozens Heating Up Ahead of Deadline

Cozens has reportedly drawn interest from multiple NHL teams, according to insider Kevin Weekes. As the trade deadline approaches, along with the Flames, teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, and the Maple Leafs are among those believed to be inquiring about the 23-year-old center.

Cozens is the big name that is still available ahead of the NHL trade deadline. He’s one of the top young non-rental players potentially up for grabs, but it’s not clear the Buffalo Sabres are sold on moving him. It would be a significant decision for a franchise that continues to struggle, and LeBrun’s report suggests, “Adams is taking calls cuz Buffalo’s in the last place, and he has to take calls.” But, he knows what he wants in return.

That return is said to be a young, solid NHLer who is seen in the same way Cozens is seen. It’s not clear that the Sabres want a center or a skilled two-way player capable of being a difference-maker, but they want something they can sell to the fan base and doesn’t suggest the Sabres are rebuilding… again.

Do the Maple Leafs Have That To Give?

The issue for the Flames seems to be that they’d rather not give that kind of player up. GM Craig Conroy is looking to add young talent, but remain competitive to the team is better now and in the future. Adding Cozens just to subtract a good, young talent with a high ceiling seems counterproductive. The Leafs, however, have a different window to win.

The Maple Leafs may see Cozens as a valuable addition to their forward depth, but someone who can help them immediately as they try to contend and improve their fate in the playoffs. Ironically, Cozens has never played a playoff game in the NHL.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

But if Toronto intends to pry a key young asset out of Buffalo while potentially outbidding other teams who are clearly interested, what are they willing to give?

A first-round pick would be a starting point, but reports are the Sabres want an apples-to-apples trade. That means moving a player. Does an Easton Cowan or Fraser Minten get it done? Probably not. Only Minten is close to NHL-ready, but a Cozens trade will require more. One could argue that Minten, Cowan, and a first get outbid by another team. That’s how strong the apparent market is for Cozens.

Matthew Knies is too much.

That means there has to be a middle ground that the Leafs are looking at. What that is remains unclear.