Jack Hughes’ 2 Goals Helps Devils to 3-2 Shootout Win Over Penguins

On Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins (22-24-9) met with Metro Division rivals the New Jersey Devils (30-19-6) for the second of four meetings this season. Unlike Game 1 of their season series, Game 2 went the distance as the Devils took a 3-2 shootout win. It was a point well-earned by the Penguins as they clawed back from a 2-0 deficit.

Coming off a 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators for his second-straight win, Alex Nedeljkovic was back between the pipes. He made 19 saves in the loss. For the Devils, Nico Daws made his first start this season, making 25 saves in the win.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils Game Recap

A very entertaining first period saw both teams get chances throughout. Rickard Rakell appeared to have given the Penguins the lead, but it was determined that the puck was kicked in. Just over a minute later, Jack Hughes scored his 22nd goal for a 1-0 Devils lead. Though they had good looks on net, the Penguins were blanked from the scoresheet heading into the second period.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The second period brought more defensive play from both sides. With more ice to work with in a 4-on-4 situation, Hughes tallied his second goal of the game at 9:14. Finding a way to push back, Rakell cut the deficit in half to extend his point streak to three games. That was all the second period saw as the Devils carried a 2-1 lead into the final frame.

Related: Rickard Rakell Replaces William Karlsson for Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

For the second time in the game, a 4-on-4 goal was scored. It went the Penguins’ way this time around as Kevin Hayes brought the game level with his ninth goal of the season at 7:53. Following a scoreless remainder of the third period and scoreless overtime period, the teams needed a shootout to decide the winner.

Rakell and Paul Cotter got the scoring started in Round 1 of the shootout. After two scoreless rounds, Anthony Beauvillier and Dougie Hamilton traded goals in Round 4. Timo Meier called game in Round 7 as Daws stopped Cody Glass to survive the Penguins’ comeback attempt.

The Devils head back home as they welcome the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. The Penguins start a short two-game road trip beginning on Friday night against the New York Rangers.