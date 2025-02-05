Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Playing in 600th Career Game

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is playing in his 600th career NHL game. The 27-year-old has been lights out during his time with the organization, showing fans what it’s like to have a true superstar on their team.

In those 600 games, he has scored 388 goals and 301 assists for 689 points. That includes a 47-goal, 60-goal, and 69-goal season. His 69 goals were the most in a single season since Alexander Mogilny and Teemu Selanne each scored 76 in 1992-93.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews was selected first overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs. He has played nine seasons with the organization, with this season marking his first as team captain.

Unfortunately, during his time in Toronto, the Maple Leafs have struggled in the playoffs. Despite his dominance over 600 games and nine seasons, the team has just one playoff series win. The hope is that under a new head coach, Matthews can find his stride in the postseason and help lead the team to the Stanley Cup Final.

His 600th career game comes as the Maple Leafs take on the Calgary Flames, where Matthews will be more focused on picking up two points in the standings rather than celebrating an individual milestone.