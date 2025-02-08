Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Canucks – 2/8/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

William Nylander — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson

Max Pacioretty — David Kampf — Steven Lorentz

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Conor Timmins, Dakota Mermis, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate, but the Maple Leafs did practice on Friday in Vancouver.

Latest for THW:

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor — Filip Chytl — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Nils Aman

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort — Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson — Carson Soucy

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Vittorio Mancini

Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks did not practice Friday, so there was no update on Hughes, a defenseman who will miss his fourth straight game.

Latest for THW: