Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Canucks – 2/8/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (33-19-2) at CANUCKS (25-18-11)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
William Nylander — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson
Max Pacioretty — David Kampf — Steven Lorentz
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Conor Timmins, Dakota Mermis, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate, but the Maple Leafs did practice on Friday in Vancouver.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor — Filip Chytl — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Nils Aman
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort — Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson — Carson Soucy
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Vittorio Mancini
Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed)
Status report
The Canucks did not practice Friday, so there was no update on Hughes, a defenseman who will miss his fourth straight game.
