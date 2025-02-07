Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Myers, McMann & Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to three games with a well-earned 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken last night. Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves in his first start since Dec. 12, and he looked just as hot on his return as he did before he was injured.

The Maple Leafs’ defence turned the game into low-event hockey, and their offence scored enough to take home the win. The Kraken pushed late, but the blue and white held on. The only thing that wasn’t to form was that William Nylander didn’t score an empty-net goal at the end, so this will be the last mention he gets in this post.

Item One: Anthony Stolarz Returns As Hot as When He Left

Stolarz returned to the crease Thursday and he was very good. After missing nearly two months with a knee injury, he showed not a flake of rust, stopping 27 of 28 shots. Eeli Tolvanen’s third-period goal spoiled his shutout, but no one could have stopped that shot. The too-little-too-late Kraken goal didn’t detract from an otherwise stellar game. Stolarz looked sharp all night, helping the Maple Leafs push their winning streak to three games.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stolarz’s performance reminded me of the elite level of play he displayed before the injury. He’s proven reliable between the pipes with a 10-5-2 record, a 2.08 goals-against average, and a .929 save percentage over 18 games. His return is a welcome event for the team. With Stolarz and Joseph Woll likely splitting the goaltending duties moving forward, Toronto’s netminding looks as solid for the stretch run as I’ve seen in the eight seasons I’ve covered the team.

Item Two: Philippe Myers Gets First Goal of the Season

Philippe Myers‘ rare goal from a blueliner started the win over the Kraken. It was his first goal of the season, coming early in the first period. It was also his first goal as a Maple Leaf, setting the tone for Toronto’s dominant game. Myers’ offensive contribution helped the team grab control early and provided the cushion that allowed them to press their advantage throughout the game. Not having to play catch-up allowed the team to turn the game into a bit of a “snore-fest.” Perfect Craig Berube hockey.

Myers had been scratched in four of the last six games but got back in the lineup for the injured Conor Timmins. Despite limited offensive upside, Myers’ goal was proof that good things can happen if you can get the puck to the net. Not that Myers is paid to score, but the marker was a welcome addition to his stat line. He now has four points, 54 hits, 27 blocked shots, and a minus-6 rating over 22 games. Although he primarily fills a bottom-pairiing defensive role, he brings physicality and solid defensive play to the Maple Leafs’ success. In that, he’s like a Bobbsey Twin with Simon Benoit.

Item Three: Bobby McMann Scores a Power-Play Goal

Bobby McMann continued his impressive offence, scoring a key power-play goal to give the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead. He capitalized on a high-sticking double-minor penalty from Chandler Stephenson late in the first period. This goal extended Toronto’s lead and ended up as the game-winner. McMann’s made the most of his chances playing limited minutes, becoming key to Toronto’s recent winning.

His recent demotion to the third line is more about getting Max Domi going than because McMann has played poorly. In fact, he’s been highly productive. Last night’s goal was his fourth in five games and his second power-play goal. He’s having a career year, already surpassing his previous goal total with 17 goals (one more than Mitch Marner) and eight assists (47 fewer than Marner). He also carries a plus-7 rating over 46 games. McMann’s contributions show his growth as a physical winger who can impact play at both ends of the ice.

Item Four: Matthew Knies On His Way to 30 Goals

Matthew Knies continued his strong play, scoring his third goal in three games to put the Maple Leafs up 3-0. His second-period goal was briefly reviewed for a high stick but ultimately stood. It looked as if Knies also thought he had hit it with a high stick because he allowed a teammate to high-five the bench first, suggesting that he never touched the puck before it crossed the line. Knies is consistently one of Toronto’s bright spots, and he’ll likely pass the 30-goal mark easily.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates with William Nylander #88 after scoring the game-winning goal against the Boston Bruins to win the game 2-1 in overtime of Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Knies has been hot since returning from an upper-body injury that put him out two games. He has three goals and five points in just three games, and 21 goals, 36 points, and 115 hits in 50 games this season. Simply put, he’s having a career year.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

This 3-1 win over the Kraken marks a positive step forward for the Maple Leafs in their quest to play boring, shutdown hockey. Their penalty kill was perfect, shutting down all five Seattle power-play chances. They played a disciplined game.

Looking ahead, the Maple Leafs will seek to win four of four on their road trip when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. The team will probably face hot goalie Thatcher Demko, who’s finally rounding into form after his long injury rehab. As the season progresses, Toronto’s defensive strength and offensive consistency could climb them higher in the standings to make a strong push in the stretch. It’s game by game, but the team is looking strong right now.