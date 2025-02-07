Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Rangers – 2/7/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (22-24-9) at RANGERS (26-23-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Rickard Rakell — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Danton Heinen

Matt Nieto — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino

Bokondji Imama — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

P.O Joseph — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Emil Bemstrom

Injured: Sidney Crosby (upper body), Evgeni Malkin (lower body)

Status report:

Crosby participated in the morning skate at Madison Square Garden, but will miss his first game of the season. He was injured in a 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. Crosby has skated the past two days, but coach Mike Sullivan said the team is “taking it one day at a time” and added it’s “encouraging” that he participated in the morning skate.” … Nieto is expected to replace Crosby in the lineup and Rakell will center the top line with Beauvillier moving up to that line. … Bemstrom, a forward, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday but will not play.

Latest for THW:

Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad

Reilly Smith — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider — Jonny Brodzinski — Will Cuylle

Jimmy Vesey — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (illness)

Status report

Vaakanainen, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. He is expected to play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off beginning next week.

Latest for THW: