Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Rangers – 2/7/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (22-24-9) at RANGERS (26-23-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Rickard Rakell — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Danton Heinen
Matt Nieto — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino
Bokondji Imama — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
P.O Joseph — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Emil Bemstrom
Injured: Sidney Crosby (upper body), Evgeni Malkin (lower body)
Status report:
Crosby participated in the morning skate at Madison Square Garden, but will miss his first game of the season. He was injured in a 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. Crosby has skated the past two days, but coach Mike Sullivan said the team is “taking it one day at a time” and added it’s “encouraging” that he participated in the morning skate.” … Nieto is expected to replace Crosby in the lineup and Rakell will center the top line with Beauvillier moving up to that line. … Bemstrom, a forward, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday but will not play.
Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad
Reilly Smith — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Jonny Brodzinski — Will Cuylle
Jimmy Vesey — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (illness)
Status report
Vaakanainen, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. He is expected to play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off beginning next week.
