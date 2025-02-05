NHL Rumors: Soucy, Canucks, Cozens, Flames, Stars

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks made Carson Soucy available in trade. Is he getting interest from both teams despite struggling this season? The Calgary Flames are still looking to make trades and have their sights set on a center from the Buffalo Sabres. Sidney Crosby might have suffered an injury in a game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils. Finally, what are the Dallas Stars going to do after learning the status of defenseman Miro Heiskanen?

Is a Carson Soucy Trade Coming?

Some people are surprised to hear that defenseman Carson Soucy is available out of Vancouver. The Canucks sent a memo to the other teams saying they will talk trade and with Quinn Hughes and Marcus Pettersson on the team, it appears Soucy isn’t going to be guaranteed a spot.

Frank Seravalli suggested the Canucks might be making a mistake and not keeping solid blueliners is a strange choice. But, they’re looking to see what they can get.

Carson Soucy, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pierre LeBrun reports:

“While Soucy is available for trade, sense is he wants to try and make it work still with Van. Still, his camp and Canucks have talked about working together on a potential trade if that’s the end result before March 7.”

Flames Remain Interested in Dylan Cozens

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun revealed in the latest Insider Trading report that the Calgary Flames are not done trying to add to their roster. Even after acquiring Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee last week from the Philadelphia Flyers, GM Craig Conroy continues to look around the league and is trying to add a right-shot center.

Related: 4 Different Types of Centres the Maple Leafs Might Target in Trades

LeBrun said Calgary is interested in Dylan Cozens. He’s not sure they have the pieces needed to acquire Cozens, and they’re not the only ones inquiring. LeBrun notes that two-thirds of the league have called the Buffalo Sabres about the 23-year-old center and it’s been reported that the Sabres want a similar type of player back. They’re not interested in futures, notes LeBrun. That could make things tricky for the Flames, who aren’t keen on giving up solid prospects or NHL-ready talent.

This doesn’t mean the Flames won’t make the trade, but they’re going to be extremely careful about making the right deal.

What Will Stars Do About Heiskanen Injury?

Miro Heiskanen will be out month-to-month after undergoing knee surgery. Stars head coach Pete DeBoer announced the surgery was “successful” but had no further details for now. Pierre LeBrun reports, “The initial hope is to have Heiskanen back before the playoffs but Stars will have a better idea of the timeline after initial healing and once he begins rehab.”

The Stars decided to make a move early, trading for forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci. The acquiring them from the San Jose Sharks for Dallas’ 2025 first-rounder and Winnipeg’s 2025 fourth-round pick. It’s not clear if this is all the Stars intend to do, but with Heiskanen out, the Stars felt they needed to make some kind of move.

Crosby Misses Practice for the Penguins

There was no Sidney Crosby at Pittsburgh Penguins practice Wednesday. He left Tuesday night’s game after a collision but returned. The hope is that Crosby is staying off the ice for rest and precautionary reasons, but it was reported the Penguins would provide an update when we hear from coach Mike Sullivan.

“I got tangled up,” is all Crosby would say when asked about the incident.