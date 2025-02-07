Canucks News & Rumors: Hughes, Cozens, Pettersson & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Quinn Hughes‘ status for the 4 Nations Face-Off is unclear. Additionally, the Canucks are interested in adding a centre, with Dylan Cozens being a top target. The organization has also extended newcomer Marcus Pettersson.

Hughes Status for 4 Nations Unclear

Canucks captain Hughes has been playing through an oblique injury for some time and has now missed two games in a row. As a result, his status for the 4 Nations Face-Off remains unclear. Head coach Rick Tocchet said the organization will sit down and talk with the defenceman.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“Depends on how close he is to playing on Saturday, that’s what it comes down too,” Tocchet said. “We’re going to have to have a hard, long look at this. Like every player, you’re concerned about safety and health.”

Although Hughes wants to be in the lineup, Tocchet said he can’t play. The coach added that while Hughes is willing to play through the injury, he knows it won’t help his team. The Canucks return to Vancouver from their one-game road trip in San Jose to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday before their two-week break for the tournament.

Canucks Interested in Adding a Centre

The Canucks traded J.T. Miller, along with other pieces, to the New York Rangers in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a 2025 top-13 protected first-round pick. Although Chytil has been one of the team’s top forwards since joining the club last week, the organization is still interested in adding another center.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the Canucks are looking at the big picture and hope to acquire a center between now and next fall. He mentions Cozens as a potential target.

The Buffalo Sabres have had trade discussions with at least two-thirds of the league regarding Cozens. The 23-year-old, right-shot center has three more years remaining on his contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $7.1 million. However, he has struggled this season, recording 10 goals and 26 points in 53 games. Meanwhile, the Canucks have been interested in adding a right-shot center for some time. The biggest hurdle will be the asking price, as the Sabres have yet to move him, indicating that the offers they have received are too low.

Marcus Pettersson Signs Extension

After acquiring a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the Miller trade, the Canucks sent it to the Pittsburgh Penguins along with Danton Heinen, Vincent Desharnais, and Melvin Fernstrom in exchange for Pettersson and Drew O’Connor. The organization wasted no time extending the defenseman, signing Pettersson to a six-year, $33 million deal on Feb. 5.

Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“In just a couple of games, Marcus has already shown us the type of leadership, poise and character that we want in a top-four defenseman,” general manager Patrik Allvin said. “He has a calming influence on the ice, uses his long reach and hockey smarts to break up plays and has a good first pass to help us create more offensively. We are extremely happy to get this deal done and look forward to working with him in both the short term and long term.”

Pettersson’s addition has improved the team’s play, thanks to his ability to move the puck up the ice. The 28-year-old is excited to join the team and play alongside a young and hungry group.

“Expectations are high, It’s a young, hungry group looking to win every game we can and looking to go forward in the playoffs,” Pettersson said Thursday. “It’s a young, hungry group, been here a few days now, and really feel involved. … I saw a few of the games in the playoffs last year and how much the city rallies around the team and just great people everywhere, it seems like. So Canadian market is going to be a little bit new than what I’m used to, but I’m really excited. Great people in the city. It’s a city that really loves its players, and rallies around them when the time needs and I’m really excited here and to get going.”

Canucks Want to Trade Soucy

Trading Miller had a domino effect that led to the Canucks acquiring Pettersson, and that move could create another ripple effect. The organization has reportedly informed other NHL teams that Carson Soucy is available for trade.

Once Hughes is healthy and Pettersson is manning the second pairing, Soucy will slot into the third defensive pairing. Along with him moving down the lineup, he has struggled due to a slow start to the season.

“I think just a tough start has led to not my best play,” Soucy said. “[I need to] get that confidence, get that aggressiveness back.”

Additionally, another Pettersson – defenseman Elias Pettersson – has emerged as an NHL-caliber player and someone Tocchet trusts on the third pairing. Soucy has one year remaining on his contract with a $3.25 million cap hit.