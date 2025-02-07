Sharks’ Next Step Is to Improve on the Margins in Close Games

Through 56 games, the 2024-25 San Jose Sharks have only improved by two points compared to last season, but that doesn’t tell the full story. They are turning in competitive performances in almost every game and looking like they belong in the NHL, something we weren’t able to say a year ago. With that being said, they are still coming up short, suffering many close losses that wouldn’t take much to flip to wins. Many of those games would have been losses by much wider margins last season, and they’ve done a good job getting this far, but they need to make the improvements show up in the standings.

Sharks Showing Strides but Not Getting Wins

The Sharks’ season stats show the strides they’ve made, even though they are not getting many points out of them. They have 18 losses by one goal, the same as all of last season. That’s a decent development, especially considering they might lose fewer games this season than last. Their goal differential is minus-63, compared to minus-97 at the same point last season.

In most of their games, they’re keeping the action even and controlling the puck and the flow of play for substantial portions of games. Last season, one mistake spiraled into dozens more in game after game, leading to frequent blowout losses. While that’s happened a few times this season, the far more common trend is for the Sharks to keep the game close but ultimately lose.

A perfect example came on Jan. 23 against the Nashville Predators. San Jose trailed 3-0 less than seven minutes into the game, calling to mind the 10-1 or 9-2 losses from a year ago. But the team showed more mental fortitude on this occasion, using a series of fights to energize the lineup. They closed the period by scoring two goals to cut into the margin. When they stumbled again in the second period and trailed 5-2, they didn’t falter, rattling off three goals in under three minutes to tie the game. In true 2024-25 Sharks fashion, however, they gave up a goal in the third period and lost.

As the Sharks improve, they’re turning last season’s losses not into wins but into closer losses. On the plus side, the logical progression would suggest that those games will become wins soon. Just look at their last two games. They lost to the Montreal Canadiens by allowing a shorthanded game-winner late in the third period, then to the Vancouver Canucks on an overtime penalty shot. The Sharks avoiding a single defensive breakdown on the power play, or getting one favorable bounce in overtime, could have given them three additional points. There are similar examples throughout their schedule this season, and they all demonstrate both the hope and frustration that have been rampant in San Jose this year.

Sharks Improvements Won’t Arrive Immediately

The Sharks haven’t won many games this season, and given that they just traded one of their best players, they might not win many more. At the same time, there are clear steps they can take, throughout the rest of the season and in the upcoming offseason, to make those needed marginal gains.

For instance, the Sharks need to instill confidence in their young core. Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and others will be among the most crucial players in these pivotal situations next season. If they end this season on a positive note for their development, they can bring momentum into next season and make the difference between close wins and close losses.

The front office and coaching staff can also use the rest of this season to determine who can contribute next season in fringe roles. Although the Sharks have built up a solid young core of top-six forwards, the bottom-six group still needs sorting out, and the defense has a long way to go. By promoting players from the minor leagues and giving ice time to a wide range of skaters, the organization can make judgments on which players to keep in the NHL and their needs in the draft, trades and free agency.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, they need to continue playing these close games for the rest of the season. One-goal losses are frustrating, but they’re a much better outcome than blowout losses. They show growth and are good practice for the team when they face similar games with a playoff push on the line. Maybe some of them will turn into wins. Maybe not. Either way, they should hold tremendous benefits for the team in the future.