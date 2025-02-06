Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Sharks – 2/6/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (24-18-11) at SHARKS (15-34-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor — Filip Chytl — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Nils Aman
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort — Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson — Carson Soucy
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Victor Mancini
Injured: Quinn Hughes (lower body)
Status report
Hughes, a defenseman who will play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, did not travel with the Canucks and will miss a third straight game. … Linus Karlsson, a forward, was sent to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Aman, a forward, was recalled and is expected to play his first NHL game since Nov. 9.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund — Andrew Poturalski — Will Smith
Collin Graf — Luke Kunin — Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom — Ty Dellandrea — Walker Duehr
Jake Walman — Henry Thrun
Mario Ferraro — Jack Thompson
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Timothy Liljegren
Vitek Vanecek
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Colin White
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed)
Status report
Wennberg, a forward, will miss his third straight game. … Dellandrea, a forward, was activated off injured reserve and will play after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Kovalenko was placed on injured reserve. … Vanecek (broken cheekbone) will make his first start since Dec. 14.
