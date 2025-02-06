Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Sharks – 2/6/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (24-18-11) at SHARKS (15-34-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor — Filip Chytl — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Nils Aman

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort — Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson — Carson Soucy

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Victor Mancini

Injured: Quinn Hughes (lower body)

Status report

Hughes, a defenseman who will play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, did not travel with the Canucks and will miss a third straight game. … Linus Karlsson, a forward, was sent to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Aman, a forward, was recalled and is expected to play his first NHL game since Nov. 9.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund — Andrew Poturalski — Will Smith

Collin Graf — Luke Kunin — Barclay Goodrow

Carl Grundstrom — Ty Dellandrea — Walker Duehr

Jake Walman — Henry Thrun

Mario Ferraro — Jack Thompson

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Timothy Liljegren

Vitek Vanecek

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Colin White

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed)

Status report

Wennberg, a forward, will miss his third straight game. … Dellandrea, a forward, was activated off injured reserve and will play after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Kovalenko was placed on injured reserve. … Vanecek (broken cheekbone) will make his first start since Dec. 14.

