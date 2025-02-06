Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Kraken – 2/6/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (32-19-2) at KRAKEN (23-28-4)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
William Nylander — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson
Max Pacioretty — David Kampf — Steven Lorentz
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Conor Timmins, Dakota Mermis, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
Stolarz, a goalie, is expected to start, making his return from a knee injury suffered in a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 12. … Marner, a forward, is also expected to return after missing a 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday with a lower-body injury that he called a “spasm.” He will skate on a line with Nylander and Tavares.
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura — Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Ales Stezka
Scratched: None
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)
Status report
Evans, a defenseman, and Eberle, a forward, both made progress toward returning from their respective injuries, switching from red noncontact jerseys to normal full-contact jerseys on Thursday. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma called it a “baby step” for Eberle and said Evans is still day to day.
