Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Kraken – 2/6/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

William Nylander — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson

Max Pacioretty — David Kampf — Steven Lorentz

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Conor Timmins, Dakota Mermis, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

Stolarz, a goalie, is expected to start, making his return from a knee injury suffered in a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 12. … Marner, a forward, is also expected to return after missing a 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday with a lower-body injury that he called a “spasm.” He will skate on a line with Nylander and Tavares.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura — Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Ales Stezka

Scratched: None

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)

Status report

Evans, a defenseman, and Eberle, a forward, both made progress toward returning from their respective injuries, switching from red noncontact jerseys to normal full-contact jerseys on Thursday. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma called it a “baby step” for Eberle and said Evans is still day to day.

