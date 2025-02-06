Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Nylander, Matthews & Bunting

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the tail end of a four-game Western swing and will face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. The two teams will meet in the regular season for the second and final time. The last time they played, Toronto won by a score of 4-1 on Halloween night.

The Maple Leafs have won two in a row, beating the two Alberta-based teams. They’re hoping to carry over the momentum from their big 6-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday when the Core Four (minus Mitch Marner) led them to a win. John Tavares scored, and William Nylander and Auston Matthews carried the rest of the offence in that game.

Item One: Can William Nylander Rise Up the NHL’s Goal-Scoring Leaderboard?

Nylander had a career-defining night against the Flames. He put up a hat trick, including an empty-net goal that sealed the win. Surprisingly, this was only Nylander’s second-ever hat trick. That doesn’t seem enough for as prodigious a goal-scorer as he’s been. Watch for more, I’m thinking.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

(Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tuesday’s game helped Nylander reach 33 goals for the season, ranked second in the NHL, behind only Leon Draisaitl (who scored last night to extend his lead).

Item Two: Auston Matthews Became the Maple Leafs Playmaker Sans Marner

While Matthews didn’t score, he played a crucial role in the Maple Leafs’ win. With Marner missing, Matthews stepped up to set up his teammates. He put up three assists in the game.

Matthews is always a threat to score, but he can also be a playmaker. Look for him to continue that pattern. One way or another, he’ll be a critical piece of the Maple Leafs’ offensive machine. Matthews’ injury-plagued early season has diminished his statistics, but he’s back full steam. He leads the Maple Leafs in many categories and will be looked upon to help maintain offensive production. He has 60 points this season with 25 goals and 35 assists.

Item Three: Joseph Woll Is Settling In as the Maple Leafs Starter

The Daily Faceoff has Joseph Woll pencilled into the starting role for tonight’s game, although it isn’t confirmed. He had a solid game in the win over Calgary, stopping 23 shots and playing a huge role in the team’s defensive stability. He has both the temperament and the skills to become a strong NHL goalie.

Woll is calm and structured in his approach to the game. These attributes have been crucial as the team has worked through a tough regular season of injuries and compressed games. There seems to be a nice relationship between the goalie and the team playing in front of him.

After Tuesday’s game, when Woll spoke about Nylander’s second-period goal, for example, he was confident his teammate would score: “As soon as he got the puck on the 2-on-1, I’m like, ‘No question he’s going to score.'” Woll’s record on the season jumped to 14-5-1 with the win over the Flames.

Item Four: Conor Timmins Expected to Miss Tonight’s Game

Defenseman Conor Timmins will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury suffered in Tuesday’s win. Yegor Sharangovich elbowed him. Although he finished the game, the injury will keep him sidelined tonight.

Timmins has been a surprise this season. After calls to move him out (see the link just above), he’s shown up to give the team a reliable depth option. He has offensive upside but has only scored a single goal and six assists in 44 games. That’s far below his past numbers. While he’s been solid, head coach Craig Berube’s system has likely impacted his stats.

With Timmins out, Philippe Myers will likely jump into the lineup. Timmins’s injury is a tough break. He’s grown into an essential part of their defensive rotation this season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The rumour mill is churning about the Pittsburgh Penguins. With Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the lineup, no one wants to admit that management might consider thinking about next season already. However, the Penguins face an uphill battle to grab a playoff spot. The word is that everyone – save for Crosby and a few other chosen ones – could be moved if the team doesn’t make the playoffs.

One name that could be on the move is Michael Bunting. The Toronto native was a bit of a polarizing player with the Maple Leafs. However, one way or another, he made a big impression. He earned a reputation as a gritty, pesky forward who wasn’t afraid to get under the skin of opponents. His tenacious play style and ability to contribute offensively made him a key part of Toronto’s lineup. Bunting even came close to winning the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in his first season with the Maple Leafs.

Michael Bunting, when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs

(Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

He is also a well-liked figure off the ice, a solid teammate who’s part of the tight-knit band of players in the dressing room. His connection to Toronto could make a potential return appealing, especially with the salary cap set to increase in the coming seasons. Bunting’s current contract wouldn’t significantly burden the Maple Leafs’ cap space, making him a viable option for the middle-six forward role. He could provide depth and, with his versatility, potentially step up when needed in high-pressure situations.

Though no concrete rumours have linked Bunting to Toronto, the fit seems natural. His work ethic, toughness, and ability to contribute in various roles would complement the team’s forward group well. He could be a brilliant addition to the roster with a couple of seasons left on his contract, particularly if the Penguins look to offload players before heading into the offseason. It’s easy to envision him in the blue and white sweater again, adding value in a crucial role as Toronto pushes for the playoffs.