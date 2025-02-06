Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Elevating His Game

I’ve always liked Jeff Skinner. But I’ve worried about him this season. When Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson signed Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson last summer on July 1, I was ecstatic. Here were two solid NHLers who wanted to come to Edmonton. That was a high point for many Oilers fans regarding Skinner because it’s been a bit of a bumpy road for both him and Arvidsson for most of the season…until recently.

Skinner has really picked up his game in the past two weeks and has become noticeable for his solid two-way play, especially in the Oilers recent stretch of games against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 30, St. Louis Blues on Feb. 4 and Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 5. When asked about his performance on the line with Leon Draisaitl after the Oilers 4-3 overtime victory over the Blackhawks, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch praised the veteran winger.

“Jeff’s been playing really well. His details have been good, he’s been checking hard, he’s been getting in on the forecheck…in the right position defensively…overall I think he’s played well for the past couple weeks,” he said.

That’s music to the ears of Oilers fans who’ve been waiting for Skinner to show signs of the brilliance that earned him Calder Memorial Trophy honours back in 2011.

Could Skinner Be the Winger Draisaitl Needed All Along?

If Skinner continues his solid play, there’s no reason the Oilers coaching staff should remove him from Draisaitl’s line. You couldn’t have predicted Skinner would be in this position in mid January when he was healthy scratched for the fifth time in the 2024-25 season.

With just as many healthy scratches as goals (five) between Oct. 19 and Jan 23 (42 games), he wasn’t exactly grabbing that second line scoring winger position by the throat. (From Tychkowski: ‘This Jeff Skinner thing might work out after all for Edmonton Oilers,’ Edmonton Journal, 02/06/25)

Jeff Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

There was a lot of negativity surrounding the winger who has played more than 1050 NHL regular season games without ever playing in the postseason. Every time he was healthy scratched, you had to wonder if signing Skinner was worth his value especially after the Oilers chose not to re-sign forward Dylan Holloway after he and defenceman Philip Broberg were given offer sheets from the St. Louis Blues on Aug. 20. Holloway has gone on to have a breakthrough season with the Blues scoring 16 goals and 39 points with a plus-nine rating in 54 games.

However, it should be noted Holloway has benefited from more ice time on the Blues, including some power-play time. Holloway’s been given opportunities in St. Louis that may not have materialized had he stayed in Edmonton considering all their veteran star power. Skinner, meanwhile has shown flashes of brilliance this season followed by lapses in play, especially in his own zone. But it seems like he’s turned the corner recently and has become the player Oilers fans expected him to be when Jackson signed him.

Looking Ahead to the Playoffs

With the Oilers currently leading the NHL’s Pacific Division by four points over the Vegas Golden Knights as the two week break for the 4-Nations Face-Off arrives, Skinner and the Oilers are in a good position to make the playoffs with just 28 games to go before the postseason starts. The Oilers final game before the break is on Feb. 7 at home against the Colorado Avalanche and Skinner and the majority of the Oilers are looking forward to some rest after a gruelling schedule in January. Skinner told the NHL on TNT panel on Feb. 5 he’s looking forward to catching up with family and friends during the break. He also mentioned to the panel how much he’s looking forward to playing his first playoff game, saying “(I’m) super excited…we’ve got a really good group and I’m excited to come down the stretch with them here.”

If Skinner can continue to elevate his play like he has recently, he’s going to be an important part of the Oilers’ top six forward group. It’s vital for he continues his strong play after the Oilers return from the 4-Nations break on Feb. 22 when they play the Philadelphia Flyers. The Oilers will play seven games before the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline and Skinner’s play will help determine what moves Oilers general manager Stan Bowman could make on or before then. You can’t help but cheer for Skinner to continue playing well and I know I’ll be watching him closely to just to see his reaction of being in the playoffs. After close to 1100 regular season games, Skinner’s first playoff game should be one to remember.